Kim Kardashian Receives Lavish Gifts From Kanye West Amid Divorce Rumors

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship is seemingly always rumored to be on the rocks. However, it looks like things are just fine as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media on Sunday morning to reveal that she woke up to a special surprise from her husband.

According to an October 8 report by Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian shared a video of a sweet gift Kanye West has left her via Instagram over the weekend. Kim panned around her home as she revealed her husband had left her a ton of gorgeous, fresh flowers as a surprise, which she found when she woke up.

“Woke up to all these beautiful flowers on a Sunday,” the reality star stated as she showed off all of the pretty white roses that her husband had purchased for her, along with a card that read “My [heart emoji]”

The show of affection comes at a time when Kim and Kanye’s relationship is being plagued by divorce rumors and drama in the media. Following West’s rant about politics and President Donald Trump during an appearance on Saturday Night Live earlier this month, things are said to be a bit shaky for the couple, who share three children together, North, Saint, and baby Chicago.

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are allegedly living separate lives at the moment. Sources recently told Life & Style Magazine that the famous couple are no longer sharing a bedroom, and that they are basically “estranged.”

“Kim and Kanye have grown further and further apart, emotionally and physically. They not only sleep in separate rooms — [but] they’re also leading separate lives at this point. They’re pretty much estranged,” an insider told the magazine.

During a recent episode of the family’s reality TV series, Kim told her sister, Khloe Kardashian, that she has been neglecting Kanye since their third child, daughter Chicago, was born, and that the pair have been fighting a lot.

“I think so many husbands feel neglected when you start having kids and then all of their attention gets taken away,” Kim said on the show.

“Sometimes men still want to be treated as, like, the first baby. I know Kim is so overwhelmed and I think sometimes it’s easy to get distracted, but your husband still wants you to take care of him. I’m sure with three kids you’re tired at the end of the day and you don’t make that a priority, but she really has to,” Khloe later said of Kim and Kanye’s situation.

