Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin To Rent $100K A Month Los Angeles Home, Per ‘TMZ’

The newlyweds haven't committed to buying a permanent home in California.

Justin Bieber is solving his hotel problems in Los Angeles, but it would probably be cheaper to stay at a Marriott. The singer has reportedly signed a new lease to rent a 6,000 square foot home in the San Fernando Valley with a whopping price tag of nearly $100k per month.

Insiders told TMZ that Bieber signed a mega lease to rent the huge pad because he is tired of living in a hotel when he’s in Los Angeles with new wife Hailey Baldwin, which is presumably pretty often. The mortgage-free 4 bedroom, 7 bathroom Mediterranean-style house is newly renovated and features lake-front views for JB and his new bride.

Bieber made a bigger commitment to a lake-front view earlier this year when he purchased a mansion in his hometown in Canada. According to Vogue, in August Bieber shelled out a reported $6.8 million for a 101-acre, 9,000 square foot mansion in Ontario, Canada, compete with its own private horse racing track.

In addition to private lake access, the ritzy home features a private gym, a game room and movie theater, heated floors, a two-story temperature controlled wine room and a private equestrian facility with stables and a 5/8 mile race track. Bieber and Baldwin scooped up the Puslinch Lake property to serve as their home base in Canada, despite the fact that they spend the majority of their time in New York and Los Angeles.

As far as his new rental goes, it’s major upgrade now that Bieber has a wife living with him. One of Justin’s last rentals as a bachelor, a 6,000 square foot crib in West Hollywood above the Sunset Strip, only set Bieber back $55K per month.

Of course, while Baldwin and Bieber are constantly living between homes, they may decide to put down permanent roots sooner than later. Both stars have been open about the fact that they want to be young parents. Last year, Baldwin, who is now 21, told Remix magazine she wants to be a mother of teens by the time she is 40.

“I want to be a young parent, so I want to be 40 and have teenage kids,” Baldwin said per the Daily Mail.

And Bieber, who is now 24, was a teenager himself when he told Women’s World Daily his plan was to be a young father.

“Well, by 25 or 26, I want to see myself, like, married or start looking for a family,” Bieber told the publication in 2011. “I want to be a young dad. I want to be able to have done what I wanted to do — to be successful, to do a movie or whatever.”