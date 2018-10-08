‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’: Are Shannon Beador And Boyfriend Scot Matteson Moving Too Fast?

Shannon Beador's rumored boyfriend is reportedly ready to take the next step.

Shannon Beador and boyfriend Scot Matteson may be moving faster than she’s let on.

After the Real Housewives of Orange County star claimed on Watch What Happens Live last week that she wasn’t serious about any relationship, a report from Radar Online claimed her wealthy CEO boyfriend dropped the L-word during their visit to New York City.

“Scot told Shannon that he is in love with her and he has done everything he can think of to get her to feel the same way,” a source close to Shannon explained to the outlet. “He has even started working out and losing weight himself to be more attractive to her.”

As Real Housewives of Orange County fans know, Shannon has been focusing on weight loss and healthy eating since gaining 40 pounds after the 11th season of the show. She’s also been focusing on putting an end to her ongoing divorce battle with estranged husband David Beador.

During Shannon and David’s 17-year marriage, the couple experienced joy with the addition of their three children, Sophie, Stella, and Adeline, and heartache after David admitted to having a months-long affair.

Because of the heartache Shannon suffered during her marriage, the Radar Online insider said she’s quite hesitant to allow herself to be vulnerable to another man.

“Shannon is afraid to set herself up to get hurt again like she did by David,” the source said. “When she is with Scot, she is happy and everyone around her thinks that he is a total catch. But she is guarded right now and trying her best to think with her head instead of her heart.”

Below is a photo shared of Shannon and her boyfriend last week in New York City.

Shannon Beador and David Beador chronicled much of their relationship on The Real Housewives of Orange County over the past few years and now, as they prepare to finalize their divorce, their relationship continues to be a hot topic for the ladies and their fans.

Last week, as she passed the year anniversary of her separation from David, Shannon spoke to People magazine about how she’s been holding up.

“It’s crazy to think what you can accomplish in a year,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot. To say in one year, I’m going to lose nearly all my weight, launch a business that so far is doing well, move on from a marriage, and strengthen friendships and established new ones? That’s a tall order! But I’ve gotten here one step at a time.”

To see more of Shannon Beador and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.