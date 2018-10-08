Aubrey O’Day Posts Sexy Beach Selfie Flaunting Her Bikini-Ready Curves

Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day knows how to get her fans buzzing and she did it again over the weekend via her Instagram Stories. The singer has been on tour and sharing some great performances, but in this case, she decided to sneak in some time at the beach with a bikini that hugged her curves in all the right places.

Aubrey O’Day isn’t shy about flaunting her curves, whether it be on stage or in her personal life. She tends to wear racy costumes during her Danity Kane concerts, but she has shown that she is confident and proud of what she’s got when it comes to her day-to-day life as well. During a brief break between concerts, Aubrey found some time to slip into a bikini and she shared the fun with her Instagram followers.

In a short series of videos posted to her Insta Stories, O’Day shared that she was at a beach and she was embracing the sunshine. She was wearing a barely-there black-and-white set of bikini bottoms and a short white crop top.

Aubrey shared one shot showing her holding the camera, posing with her blonde hair down and seemingly wet with plenty of pink highlights incorporated into the beachy-blonde style. In this shot, O’Day’s ample bosom was hard to miss as she chose just the right angle to highlight all of her most notorious curves.

In the next shot of O’Day’s, someone else took the photo and it showed her kneeling down on the beach in a little bit of water. The photo shows her from the side, showcasing her taut tummy and sexy derriere. From the looks of her various updates from the weekend, it looks like she was keeping busy and fans can hardly keep up with everything she has going on these days.

As the Inquisitr recently shared, O’Day has been touring with fellow Danity Kane singers Dawn Richard and Shannon Bex. They are in the midst of their The Universe Is Undefeated tour and Aubrey has been sharing a lot of clips from her concerts, rehearsals, and travels. The concerts feature not only some of the original bands best numbers but some of Dawn’s solo pieces as well as songs from Aubrey and Shannon’s collaboration, Dumblonde.

O’Day has built up over 888,000 followers on Instagram and she posts quite frequently. She mixes things up with saucy bikini photos, revealing Danity Kane clips, political shade, and brand-building promotion posts, and her fans love to watch her mix it up. In addition to her tour, Audrey is currently appearing on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars and she doesn’t hold back as she battles with Pauly D. on this current season, per Us Weekly.

Aubrey O’Day certainly seems to be living her best life these days and embracing every single moment of it. Fans love all of her Instagram updates that showcase how confident and strong she is and are always anxious to see what she posts next.