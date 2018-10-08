‘Riverdale’ Casts Iconic Movie Actress For Season 3 Major Storyline Twist

The CW hit series Riverdale has cast an iconic 90s actress in a role that will provide a storyline twist for the Jones family when the series returns for its third season.

According to Variety, Gina Gershon has been cast as Gladys Jones, Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) mother.

Trinity Likins will play Jellybean “JB” Jones, Jughead’s sister.

The character of Gladys Jones is described by Variety as a businesswoman and a biker who runs a salvage yard that doubles as a Southside Serpent compound. She is also a fellow Serpent who is able to command the attention of the others in the gang and acts as a “Fagin” to a crew of teenaged car parts thieves, revealed Variety.

Variety described the character of Jellybean as being “wise beyond her years” and is following in her mother’s footsteps as a con artist.

The news outlet also noted that up until their appearance in Riverdale, the two characters had been living in Toledo, Ohio, where they used to “run scams” to make ends meet.

Gershon is best known for her work in the iconic films Cocktail (1988), Showgirls (1995), Bound (1996), and Face/Off (1997).

The actress’s television credits include FX’s Rescue Me, HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, Amazon’s Red Oaks, and Lifetime’s House of Versace.

Gershon recently completed a residency at the Café Carlyle in New York City, where she performed her musical act “Wild Women Don’t Get the Blues.”

Likins has appeared in the Hallmark holiday movie Christmas in the Air and recurred on the CBC miniseries Unspeakable.

Riverdale stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Sprouse, Luke Perry, Mädchen Amick, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Casey Cott, Mark Consuelos, and Skeet Ulrich.

Season 3 will deal with the repercussions of the “tragedy” that happened in the Season 2 finale as teased by KJ Apa (Archie) and Cole Sprouse (Jughead) in an interview with TVLine in April 2018.

“I think the last episode, if I were to describe it in one way, it would be tragic – for one person in particular in the show, but for everyone, ultimately, ” said Apa to TVLine. “Jughead’s made a lot of enemies,” noted Sprouse in the same interview. This sets the stage for the shenanigans that will occur as the gang moves forward into Season 3.

In June, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared the title of the Season 3 premiere, “Labor Day,” along with a comic of Archie in court.

And so Season 3 of #Riverdale begins! Thrilled & honored to get to tell more stories w/this incredible cast & crew! pic.twitter.com/6B47Ohodau — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) June 27, 2018

Gershon and Likins will make their first appearance on the CW hit in the series’ December 12 episode.

Riverdale returns with new episodes on Wednesday, October 10.