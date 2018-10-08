Busy Philipps Says She Was Assaulted By James Franco On Set

Busy Philipps is speaking out about her former Freaks and Geeks co-star James Franco in her new book This Will Only Hurt a Little, which is due to hit bookstores next week, Radar Online reports.

In the memoir, Busy Philipps reveals that while doing a scene with James Franco in their younger years, the actor broke character and had a meltdown, which ended up with him throwing her to the ground and knocking the wind out of her.

Busy says the assault happened back in 1999 when she was filming a scene with James in which she was supposed to gently hit him while saying her line. The actress claims that Franco then broke character and attacked her by screaming at her and throwing her to the ground.

“He grabbed both my arms and screamed in my face, ‘DON’T EVER TOUCH ME AGAIN!’ And he threw me to the ground. Flat on my back. Wind knocked out of me,” Busy writes in her new book.

Philipps says that she leaned on her co-star Linda Cardellini at the time and that the actress advised her to call her a manager about the incident. Busy then revealed that the next day James, now 40, apologized to her after the director and producers forced him to do so, but that he was never punished for his assault on her.

During his career, James Franco has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least five different women. The actor has denied the claims, calling them “not accurate,” but has yet to speak out on Busy Philipps latest allegations of physical assault.

In the book, Busy also details sexual assault at an early age, claiming that at only 14 she was attacked by an older boy from her Arizona high school, and left bloodied and bruised as a result.

The actress says she simply couldn’t tell her family about the assault, and that the boy later spread rumors about her around the school. Philipps says she began cutting herself as a result and was later sent to group therapy for teenagers.

Busy Philipps admits that her troubles sent her straight into the arms of another boy and that she found herself pregnant at only 15-years-old. She then decided to have an abortion, but her boyfriend’s parents told her she would go to hell if she ended the pregnancy.

The actress reveals that her mother eventually found out about the pregnancy and took her to get an abortion. Busy Philipps says that she is still dealing with the impact of her rape to this day.