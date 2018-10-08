Are Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Dating? ‘KUWTK’ Star Is Also Linked To Rumored Boyfriend Luka Sabbat

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are neighbors in Calabasas.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been spending a ton of time with one another on the heels of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s split from Younes Bendjima and according to a new report, Kardashian’s friends love the Blink 182 rocker.

On October 8, Radar Online shared a report regarding the possible couple, claiming Kardashian’s loved ones are urging the mother of three to give her family friend a chance at a romance.

“He adores Kourtney and they’ve been close friends for a while, but the timing’s never been quite right,” an insider explained.

Although Kardashian and Barker are neighbors in Calabasas, California, and have often been seen enjoying family time with their kids, the insider said there’s always been a scheduling conflict between them when it comes to one-on-one time.

“Either they’ve both been attached [to someone else] or he’s been touring… something always seemed to get in the way,” the source said.

That said, Kardashian and Barker reportedly have great chemistry with one another and anyone who has seen them interact believes they’d make a great pair. Plus, their children get along with one another great and Barker would be the “calm, sober influence” Kardashian needs at this point in her life.

“He’s a shy character though, so it’ll come down to her to make the first move,” the insider continued. “Travis lives a couple of blocks from Kourt in the same gated community in Calabasas and their kids play together. He’s always had a bit of a thing for her.”

As Kourtney Kardashian seemingly enjoys getting to know Travis Barker better, she is reportedly enjoying a romance with Luka Sabbat as well. At the end of last month, Metro reported that while Kardashian and Barker had been spotted on what appeared to be a dinner date at a vegan restaurant in Los Angeles, the mother of three was spotted with Sabbat around the same time.

The outlet also revealed that Barker had allegedly slid into Kardashian’s DMs on Instagram the previous month.

Kardashian and Barker also sparked rumors of a potential romance when a photo was shared on Instagram that appeared to feature the potential couple getting touchy with one another’s hands.

Kardashian shares three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, who is currently dating model Sofia Richie.

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her family, don’t miss new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on E! Network.