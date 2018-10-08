Ariana Grande Takes Clever Jab At Kanye West While Supporting Pete Davidson On ‘SNL’

Ariana Grande always sticks by her man, and she wants the whole world wide web to know it!

The singer shared an Instagram story on Saturday night as a way to show how supportive of a fiancee she is, according to E! Entertainment. Ariana posted a boomerang video of Pete’s Saturday Night Live intro, while also taking a subtle dig at last week’s SNL musical guest Kanye West.

Her Insta Story had the phrase “I love you like Kanye loves Kanye” in it, which led many to believe she was paying homage to Pete’s own Kanye-critical moment on the show. During his Weekend Update skit last weekend, Pete commented on Kanye’s political rant in last week’s episode, saying “being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jacka**.”

“What Kanye said after he went off the air last week was one of the worst, like, most awkward things I’ve ever seen here — and I’ve seen Chevy Chase speak to an intern,” he told Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che.

He also joked that Kanye’s claims that Democrats “broke up black families with welfare” and that slavery “is not real” were unfounded.

The comedian, who has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, urged the rapper to take his meds after Kanye said in an interview with TMZ last week that “Ye is fully out and off medication. I am fully being myself.”

“There’s no shame in the medicine game. I’m on ’em. It’s great. There’s nothing wrong with taking ’em. If I ever got on a plane and the pilot said, ‘I just want all of you to know, this is the real me flying,’ I’d jump out!” Pete joked.

Kanye stirred major controversy when he performed during the show’s season premiere. The 41-year-old rapper ended his final live performance of “Ghost Town” by putting on a “Make America Great Again” baseball cap and delivering a politically-charged, pro-Trump rant. Although the cameras stopped rolling mid-air, several audience members, including comedian Chris Rock, posted videos of his speech on social media.

Several fellow A-listers, including Alec Baldwin, Chris Evans, Snoop Dogg, and Lana Del Rey have called Kanye out on social media because of his comments. The “Gold Digger” hitmaker actually replaced Ariana Grande last minute as the musical guest on SNL’s premiere episode after Ariana pulled out for “emotional reasons.”