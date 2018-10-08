‘DWTS’ Peta Murgatroyd Unrecognizable After Drastic Makeover

Former Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd is almost unrecognizable after a drastic makeover that makes husband Maks Chmerkovskiy feel like he’s cheating on her with another woman!

The gorgeous dancer, the wife of Chmerkovskiy and mother to son Shai, decided that she wanted to change up her hair, so she went to Los Angeles colorist Carachele Tyvan who gave the former blonde bombshell a new, darker hue.

Murgatroyd now rocks a chestnut-colored hairstyle and admits she “loves” her new look.

In a series of photos posted to her official Instagram, the New Zealand native shared several sassy pics of her new color.

She stated, she “loves being a brunette more than she loved being a blonde” and that handsome hubby Chmerkovskiy feels like “he’s cheating” when he’s with her. The color change makes Murgatroyd admittedly feel like “her true self.”

Fans took to her page to hail the dance pro’s new look.

“Gorgeous with any hair color.. but.. hard to get used to because I always think of you as iconic.. Marilyn.. Princess Di.. Madonna.. Jean Harlow.. blonde bombshells who stand out and do not blend in. But.. gorgeous and if you feel good that is all that matters. Gorgeous always,” admitted one fan.

Another commented of Murgatroyd’s stunning new look, “Lovely!! Makes you look like a teen!! Keep it!! You were already beautiful!! This is next level!!”

Murgatroyd appeared on Dancing with the Stars‘ Seasons 13 through 25, taking Season 23 off to have her first child. She won a mirrorball in Season 14 alongside professional football player Donald Driver and in Season 22 with race car driver Nyle DiMarco.

Murgatroyd’s last professional tour after leaving the ABC series took her on the road with her hubby and his brother Val Chmerkovskiy in the dance extravaganza Maks, Val & Peta Confidential.

Trib Live reported the pro also runs a popular website for first-time mothers called allthingsfamandglam, which has photos and tips for moms and news about her work and family.

The first trailer for @fhl_movie is officially here: https://t.co/rZMhkfU8f3 It’s so surreal for me to see this. For me, it’s more than a trailer – it’s a dream realized. I am so grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait for you to see the movie! Let me know what you think! — Peta Murgatroyd (@PetaMurgatroyd) June 8, 2018

Murgatroyd is now celebrating the release of her first film, Faith, Hope & Love.

“For me, it’s more than a trailer – it’s a dream realized,” she tweeted. “I am so grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait for you to see the movie! Let me know what you think!”

Faith, Hope & Love is a heartwarming romantic comedy about two vulnerable, lost souls who have each suffered deep losses and have their guards up, as a result. When they enter a dance contest, their lives connect, and they begin to discover new perspectives on life, love, and faith, describes the film’s official website.

In the film, Murgatroyd plays dance instructor Faith Turley, who is partnered with widower Jimmy Elpidas (Robert Krantz) for a dance competition.

Faith, Hope, and Love, also stars Robert Krantz, Ed Asner, and Michael Richards. It is due for release in November.