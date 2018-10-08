Kourtney Kardashian Showcases Curves In See-Through Shirt During Date With Luka Sabbat

Kourtney Kardashian and her rumored new boyfriend, Luka Sabbat, spent Sunday together having fun with family and friends.

According to an October 8 report by Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian showed off her curves in a white see-through long-sleeved shirt. The shirt was transparent, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s black bra could easily be seen underneath.

The mother-of-three had the form fitting top tucked into some black pants, and added a pair of trendy sunglasses to complete her casual weekend look. Kourtney wore her hair straight and parted down the middle, and styled it by putting it back in a low, loose ponytail at the base of her neck.

Meanwhile, Luka Sabbat donned a pair of white pants, and a loose fitting button up shirt. He was photographed wearing a ring on his finger and multiple necklaces as he sipped his drink and puffed on a cigarette. He also donned dark sunglasses during the sunny L.A. day.

In addition to Kourtney and Luka, they were joined by Kardashian’s sister, Kendall Jenner, her rumored new love interest, Anwar Hadid, and his sister, Bella Hadid, for the outing.

Kendall wore a bright outfit, donning a green, long-sleeved sweater, red and white pants, black shoes with a matching belt, and a black handbag. She wore her shoulder length hair down and styled straight.

Kourtney Kardashian’s oldest son, Mason, was also there and the group rode around in a vintage convertible. Mason wore a pair of black sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt. He wore sported chains around his neck, and donned a watch on his left wrist as he dined with his mother, aunt, and their friends at Nobu in Malibu over the weekend.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat’s relationship is getting a bit more serious. Sources recently told Us Weekly that the pair are dating exclusively and are spending a ton of time together.

“Kourtney and Luka are exclusive and are edging toward becoming boyfriend and girlfriend. They say they’re taking it slow, but they’re moving faster than that in actuality,” an insider told the magazine.

In addition, Sabbat already knows Kardashian’s children, because he has been a friend of the family.

“[Kourtney and Luka have] been inseparable. He’s met her kids before from being friends with the family, so it’s not like she’s introducing a new guy in their lives like she did with Younes,” the insider confessed.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!