‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, October 9: Brooke Blasts Ridge, Bill Melts Katie’s Heart

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, October 8 reveal that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will blast Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) after finding out that he manipulated Judge Craig McMullen (Joe Lando). According to Highlight Hollywood, Bill (Don Diamont) melts Katie’s (Heather Tom) heart, but is it enough to make up for how he has neglected his son in the past?

Katie Loves Bill’s Devotion To Will

The presiding officer ruled in Katie’s favor and gave her sole custody of Will (Finnegan George). He based his decision on the fact that his past shows a propensity to treat his sons badly and that nothing would stop him from doing the same to Will. Inquisitr reported that he also told Bill that he was free to revisit the decision in six months provided that he can show that he has made progress in his relationship with his son.

For the second time this year it seems as if Bill has turned over a new leaf. He is trying to make amends with Liam (Scott Clifton) and went to visit him and Kelly (Gabriel Sporman). He also thanked both Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Liam for not decimating him in the courtroom.

Spencer seems to have focused most of his energy on making right with Will. Straight after the ruling he went to his son to promise him that he would love him more each day and that he would do better by him. The two have shared plenty of hugs since the custody hearing.

Now, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Katie will become emotional after she sees how committed Bill is to Will. He certainly has been showing up for visits and seems to be more emotionally involved with his little boy. Spoilers for later this week indicate that Brooke will tell Katie the truth about why the court actually ruled in her favor and gave her custody.

Brooke & Ridge Clash On ‘Bold And The Beautiful’

Brooke is furious. She now knows that Judge McMullen and Ridge colluded to award Katie full custody of Will. After speaking to the judge, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she will confront her husband and blast him for having manipulated the judge. B&B viewers know that Brooke has a history of conveniently forgetting her own sins but holds other people to a higher standard.

This time her moral high ground will be short-lived as Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will see her and Bill kiss, per Inquisitr spoilers. Ridge will be devastated that his wife cheated on him. Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful to find out how Brooke defends herself when he confronts her.