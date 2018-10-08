‘DWTS’ Judge Poses In Their Underwear In Flirty Instagram Pic

A Dancing with the Stars judge posted a flirty photo of a fellow co-star posing in their underwear on Instagram, prompting hilarious responses from fans of the ABC reality competition series.

Carrie Ann Inaba let fans in on the backstage antics that viewers do not normally get to experience as the show readies for its third week of competition. After 27 seasons sitting alongside one another on the panel, which includes Len Goodman, Inaba and Bruno Tonioli have developed a long and deep friendship.

It’s not beyond one or the other to show up unannounced to their fellow judge’s trailers when they are readying for the week’s episode.

Imagine Inaba’s surprise when she spotted Tonioli standing behind her, posing in his underwear and striking a flirty pose!

Inaba posted a selfie of the two with the cute caption, “That time @brunotonioliofficial photobombed me in his underwear… Oh wait, that’s every day! Don’t forget DWTS on Monday night! Tune in for most memorable year week!”

Tonioli posted the same photo with the caption, “Never too early to strike a pose with Carrie Ann Inaba!”

Fans loved the easy banter and hilarious photo of the two judges and friends.

“Oh. My. Tighty Whities! I don’t even know what to say to that. Well, you still look MAH-VAH-LOUS, Darling!” quipped one fan in response to Inaba’s post.

“You two are hysterical! So looking forward to DWTS every Monday!” said another fan on Instagram.

Inaba and Tonioli’s paths crossed many times before being seated together as judges on Dancing with the Stars. The two were both professional dancers, kicking around Hollywood looking for their next big gig before striking gold as professional commentators on the ABC series.

Inaba was a “fly girl” on the television series In Living Color, as well as a dancer in the films Showgirls and Austin Powers: The Spy that Shagged Me. She is originally from Hawaii.

Tonioli was famously a backup dancer for Elton John in his iconic “I’m Still Standing” music video as well as working as a choreographer for music videos, stage shows, and tours for artists such as Tina Turner, Sting, Elton John, the Rolling Stones, Freddie Mercury, Sinitta, Boy George, Dead or Alive, and Duran Duran. He hails from Ferrara, in northeast Italy.

Beginning tonight, Inaba, Tonioli and Len Goodman will be judging the remaining celebrities as they compete for mirrorball glory by reliving their most memorable year on the ballroom floor alongside their pro partners.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays beginning at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.