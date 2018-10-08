Lindsey Graham Will Go ‘To The Streets’ In Preventing Kavanaugh Impeachment

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said that he has never campaigned against a colleague during his political career, but on Sunday he admitted “That’s about to change,” according to reports from USA Today.

While speaking with host Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday, Graham detailed his response to House Democrats calling for the reopening of the investigation into Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the allegations against him if they regain the majority after November elections. Graham revealed that he is fired up for the midterms and is ready to take the fight “to the streets” and “the ballot box.”

Graham became one of the leading figures in defending Kavanaugh during his nomination process, making several harsh criticisms of the Democrats and their efforts to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against the Justice. Graham vowed to “go throughout this country and let people in these purple states, red states where Trump won, know what I think about this process.”

“I hope everybody running for the House in these purple districts will be asked the question: ‘Do you support impeaching Judge Kavanaugh based on five allegations, none of which could be corroborated?” said Graham. “Do you want an outcome so badly that you would basically turn the law upside down?”

Sen. @LindseyGrahamSC on Kavanaugh's confirmation and the midterms: "This is going to the streets at the ballot box." #FNS pic.twitter.com/FUZMgzK7W8 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 8, 2018

There has been much criticism levied on the Senate after the Kavanaugh nomination process with Jerrold Nadler, a Democratic member of the House of Representatives, saying the Senate did not “do its proper constitutionally mandated job of advise and consent” and the House will have to step up and is “going to have to do something to provide a check and balance, to protect the rule of law and to protect the legitimacy of one of our most important institutions.”

Nadler, who would become the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee if the Democrats were to regain it, told the New York Times on Friday that a decision had not been reached as to whether an effort to impeach Kavanaugh will go forward if the Democrats are successful in November.

Representatives Luis Gutierrez of Illinois and Ted Lieu of California have already come out and said they would lean toward impeaching Kavanaugh if an investigation proves that he was not truthful in dealing with the allegations leveled at him by Christine Blasey Ford.

Democrats that were in the Senate Judiciary Committee share the criticism of Kavanaugh’s fitness as a Supreme Court Justice, but none have gone as far as their House counterparts in calling for further investigation and impeachment. During an appearance on ABC This Week, Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono called the FBI investigation into the allegations against Kavanaugh “a sham,” but when asked about possible impeachment, she said she was “very focused on the here and now” in campaigning for the approaching midterm elections.