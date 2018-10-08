Jennifer Garner Will Include Ben Affleck In Family Halloween Decoration After Divorce Is Final

While Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s divorce has finally reached its conclusion, that doesn’t mean that Affleck will no longer be a part of the family they share, according to reports from Entertainment Tonight.

During an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show on Monday, Garner never mentioned Affleck or her divorce directly when talking about her family’s plans for Halloween.

Giving details about the decorations the three children she shares with Affleck will be decorating, Garner pointed out that they will be “environmentally friendly,” while also adding that they plan to make”Ghosts with fabric over them and then you decorate the ghosts to be like members of the family.”

Garner went on to make clear that the family she was speaking about didn’t simply include herself and her three children.

“My son will have big blue eyes, and then they’ll make their dad with a lot of scruff,” said Garner, “Then they’ll make me with long hair and glasses and probably a bun on my head.”

Garner also admitted defeat in her efforts to get her children to dress up like healthy carrots for Halloween this year and made clear that the family hands out “good candy bars” for trick-or-treaters.

The divorce between Garner and Affleck became official last week, bringing to a close the long saga three years after the couple first announced their separation.

Garner also opened up to Ellen about another close part of her family, the chickens she takes raises.

“Martha Stewart told me — I just name dropped Martha Stewart! — but she did, she told me herself to keep them separated for as long as possible, so I did,” Garner said, detailing the process of keeping the grown chickens and the baby chicks separated from each other.

She went on to detail the process of integrating the old and young chickens, giving a particularly difficult account of dealing with one chicken, named Captain Hook, who was attacking her younger one, Hennifer.

“I finally said to Captain Hook, ‘Look here, girl, you have got to shape up or it’s going to be solitary isolation. And they’re all going to be having the run of the coop and watching you in here,'” said Garner, who added that Hook has yet to change her ways.

Garner has plans to make two new additions to her family of chickens, already having the names “Oprah Henfrey” and “Ellen DeHeneres” ready for the next arrivals.