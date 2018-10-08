Google’s Pixel 3 XL On Sale In Hong Kong For $2,030 Days Before Official Launch

Google is expected to unveil its Pixel 3 XL at an event in New York on Tuesday, but some people apparently do not have to wait for the official launch of the device as it is now available for sale at least in one retailer shop in Hong Kong.

According to Richard Lai of Engadget, the WahPhone Digital shop in Hong Kong has already started selling the Pixel 3 XL for $2,030.

Lai even managed to get his hands on the mobile phone.

“I borrowed the phone from Hong Kong mobile shop WahPhone Digital, which is actually offering this fully-boxed device for a mere HK$15,880 or around US$2,030,” Lai said.

The Pixel 3 XL has already been thoroughly leaked in the days leading up to its launch, giving consumers hints of what to expect, particularly the screen, wireless charging capabilities, colors, and cameras of the device.

The device that Lai obtained from the retailer appears to be the real thing. Lai said that the device that he had in his hands matches up the features in leaks that have already surfaced online.

“Even though this is an unreleased product, everything seems to check out,” he said.

Ramin Talaie / Getty Images

The device in question has 128GB in storage space and a 6.3-inch screen that Lai said looks good on a sunny day.

The phone also uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset and a 3,732 mAh battery. The phone only has 4GB of RAM. Lai thinks that there may be a higher-end version that offers a bit more.

As for the phone’s cameras, the Pixel 3 XL features a 12.2-megapixel main camera and a pair of 8-megapixel front-facing cameras that give the phone capability to take extra-wide shots.

The phone also comes with Google’s latest Android 9.0, the Android Pie with gesture navigation.

Lai likewise found that the gadget inherited the Active feature that allows users to squeeze the phone to perform certain actions such as muting sound alerts and toggling Google Assistant.

Despite that the Pixel 3 series has been leaked several times over the past few months, Lai is still optimistic that Google still has some surprises to unveil during the upcoming October 9 event.

“I’m certain that Google still has some tricks up its sleeve for the New York event,” Lai said. “Perhaps an update on the phones’ impressive HDR+ tricks?”

Google is also expected to announce other products during the event, including the interactive video streaming device called Home Hub.