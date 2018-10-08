Post Malone Sports Very Different Look After Chopping Off His Man Bun

Post Malone has begged fans to continue listening to his music after chopping off the two “big a** dreads” that his fans had grown accustomed to.

According to the Metro, the 23-year-old musician had to get rid of his long-hair look, so he chopped off his distinctive man bun. Post cut off his famous brown locks last Saturday, as he sported a much more natural and kempt look.

He shared a few snaps with his Instagram followers, asking them to continue listening to his music regardless of his hairstyle.

“[H]ad 2 big a** dreads. plz don’t stop listening to my music,” the star captioned the first picture he posted, in which he’s also seen staring into the camera while smoking a cigarette.

Fans expressed their surprise, with one Instagram user saying, “Dude! You look so f****** different, DANG!!” and another comparing him to none other than Russell Crowe two decades ago.

In another picture of his new curly hair, the rapper is seen looking down as he sits on what seems to be a stage bathed in green light. The final picture he shared with his followers is of the side of his head, but fans need not to worry! While his man bun is gone, his tattoos seem to remain just the same.

Last week, Post made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he revealed the inspiration behind his first tat. The star told Fallon his tattoo obsession started when he worked with Justin Bieber on his debut album Stoney.

“We had a tattoo artist come through, and then I was just like, ‘You know what? Justin Bieber’s got some tats. And, I love you, but I know I’m way tougher than you.’ So, I was always so scared to get one, and then I got one,” the “Better Now” singer said. As fans now know, he ended up getting a Playboy bunny tattoo on his arm.

Ever since that first one, Malone has been on a binge as he already has seven tats on his face alone, with his most recent being the phrase “Always Tired,” which he got inked under his eyes.

The rapper seems to be doing better now after overcoming a wave of bad luck which saw him involved in all sorts of scary incidents, from a mid-air emergency (his plane landed safely though) to a car crash and a home invasion. Most recently, three gun-bearing thieves broke into Post’s old house and asked to see him before taking off with $20,000 worth of jewelry and mobile phones.