Meghan Markle Reportedly Helped Princess Eugenie Plan Her Wedding, Per ‘The Daily Mail’

According to the Daily Mail, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank stopped by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Cotswolds cottage about a month ago. During that time, Eugenie got some help with the wedding planning. This was likely pretty helpful considering Meghan and Harry orchestrated a spectacular wedding day for themselves.

The royal couple also hosted other friends and family at the cottage throughout the summer. This included secret trips made by Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, as well as Jessica Mulroney, who made the trip twice to the U.K. In addition, other high-profile celebrity friends were invited: Serena Williams and her husband, fashion designer Misha Nonoo, and Priyanka Chopra. Not a bad guest list, and it must have been great for Meghan to be able to spend time with her loved ones in the midst of all of the family drama that was ongoing throughout the summer months.

In other news, Princess Eugenie’s wedding is just around the corner. There’s been plenty of drama already, however, as taxpayers became upset at hearing about the high security costs for the minor royal’s special day. Also, things seemed to be on the rocks when the BBC announced that they would not be offering coverage of the event. Thankfully, ITV has decided to offer live coverage of the wedding in the U.K., along with internet streaming services for American royals fans. Additionally, TLC has announced that they will be offering live coverage for American viewers, detailed the Inquisitr.

In less than a week Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank will marry at Windsor Castle! In the lead up to Friday, The Couple have now released some additional details. Find out more here – https://t.co/ddR2QL3udb pic.twitter.com/yQUCL9kwOA — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 6, 2018

Most of the controversy surrounding the security bill is due to the fact that the British public doesn’t think they owe her anything. Unfortunately, Eugenie does not have any official royal duties, which is one of the main reasons people feel this way.

Find out more on the Music and Military involvement during The Wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr Jack Brooksbank here: https://t.co/wHyRXCnEC3 pic.twitter.com/TgttGw4zis — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 6, 2018

Also, recent updates on the wedding include that Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will not be attending the event. Apparently, Camilla agreed to attend a school event before the wedding date was announced, and she’s not going to go back on her word, according to Harper’s Bazaar. Commentator Victoria Arbiter clarified, however, that it’s not a snub of any sort. This is what she said.

“I know it seems odd that Camilla’s missing Eugenie’s wedding but it doesn’t indicate any malice or ill-feeling. Royals don’t like to disappoint. Given she’d already committed to attending a school event it’s duty first.”

At any rate, the wedding will take place on October 12 in St. George’s Chapel. Hopefully Eugenie has all of the planning details figured out, because the big day is coming up very soon.