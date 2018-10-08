Shauna Sexton & Ben Affleck Go On A Short Romantic Getaway To Montana

It looks like Ben Affleck was ready to spend some time with his girlfriend Shauna Sexton, but far from the prying eyes of paparazzi. Shauna, however, made sure to document the trip, which included one Instagram post and several Insta stories. The stories showed fans glimpses of their quick romantic getaway to Montana, including her time on a private plane, as well as parts of a road trip where they spotted wildlife. The two eventually spent some time fishing, and the model posed for a quick photo with a fish in her hands. Unlike her usual outfit of a crop top and tight-fitting pants, Shauna had on some rugged outdoor gear, including a grey jacket and some khaki-colored pants.

In one Insta story, you could see a man looking out of the window from the driver’s side. It was Ben Affleck, according to the Daily Mail, and he was obviously trying to avoid being photographed directly.

Three days ago, Affleck posted a message to his Instagram, thanking everyone for their support. He also was very candid about his struggles with alcohol addiction, saying the following.

“Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”

The actor’s issues with alcohol, mixed with Shauna’s love of partying, is one of the main criticisms that people have directed towards his new girlfriend.

Considering that Ben was whisked away to rehab days after he was believed to be with Shauna, this must have been a great opportunity for the new couple to spend some quality time together. The trip is believed to have only lasted a day, but it certainly looks like they got a lot done in a short amount of time. Hopefully they shared some good laughs too, considering that Shauna once said during an interview with Playboy that “Humor is so important. I need someone who can keep up with my sarcasm or it’s just not going to work,” according to MSN.

Meanwhile, Ben’s dealing with his divorce from ex-Jennifer Garner being finalized after three years. He’s also seemed to have moved on from his ex-girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus.

And since Affleck has left rehab, it looks like he’s trying to maintain a sense of normalcy as he returns to daily life. While he’s still receiving outpatient care, not living at the treatment center obviously affords him more freedom. This is what a source said about his ongoing treatment, detailed People.