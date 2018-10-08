The actor and comedian described Trump being elected for another term as 'the end of the world.'

Jim Carrey sat down with Colin Stokes, the New Yorker associate cartoon editor and humor writer, on Saturday for roughly an hour and a half to chat. Happening just hours after Brett Kavanagh was voted into the Supreme Court, the 56-year-old actor and comedian had a lot on his mind regarding politics.

Surprisingly, it wasn’t Kavanagh Jim directed his open, honest, and harsh words toward. It was none other than President Donald Trump. In fact, Carrey told Colin Kavanagh getting voted into the Supreme Court was not the end of the world. He implied the “end of the world” would come if Trump was elected for a second term as POTUS.

“We need to revisit presidential powers. I don’t think the founding fathers had a traitor in mind for the highest office,” the actor explained referring to President Trump as a “traitor.”

The comedian added as he addressed the controversy surrounding Kavanagh and the Supreme Court: “Today is not the end of the world. That is tentatively scheduled for November. But you can do something to change it!”

According to Daily Mail, one of the more shocking topics discussed during the panel was when Carrey entertained the possibility of the new conservative Supreme Court judge deciding to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“What’s the positive there? Hanger sales go through the roof?” Carrey questioned.

Jim Carrey sparks controversy with claims of what would happen if Roe v. Wade was overturned | Daily Mail Online: https://t.co/10s0mkOXPC — pops (@pops131) October 8, 2018

While there is certainly enough material that Carrey could have spent the entire 90-minutes discussing Kavanagh and Donald Trump, he did cover a few other topics including a new hobby of his that involved posting political cartoons to show his social media followers what he is currently feeling.

“I feel feelings, and that’s the only way I can deal with them is to turn them into something positive. All pain equals art.”

On Saturday, a few hours before he sat down with Colin for his pow-wow, Carrey shared a political cartoon of Dr. Ford praising her for having the courage to come forward despite who Brett was.

Real American heroism. Dr. Ford risked everything to tell the truth about this privileged Kavanaugh goon. Avenge her in November. https://t.co/NrLGWEXcRi pic.twitter.com/lSPtmVUH4I — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 6, 2018

“Real American heroism. Dr. Ford risked everything to tell the truth about this privileged Kavanaugh goon. Avenge her in November,” the actor penned in his Twitter status.

Unsurprisingly, Carrey received very mixed feedback as people who thought Ford was lying about what happened came out of the woodwork to criticize the cartoon.

Thos Robinson / Getty Images

“Absolutely. She had no idea what happened because it didn’t happen. She has ruined it for all women from now on,” one user said in the comments.

The monster is out of control. Vote for your lives! https://t.co/NrLGWEFBsI pic.twitter.com/44EbIccN4s — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 26, 2018

On September 25, Carrey shared a political cartoon calling President Trump both a “monster” and “greedzilla.” The comedian urged his 18.1 million Twitter followers to “vote for your lives.”

“A country that doesn’t take care of its women and take care of its children in our schools is not a country we can fight for,” the actor added during the panel. Despite having very strong political beliefs, Carrey also made it clear he has no interest in running for office because of his past.