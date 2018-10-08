Splish! Splash! Look who’s taking a bath!

As part of their Sunday night wind down, Chrissy Teigen gave her two adorable kids — 2-year-old Luna and 4-month-old Miles — a bath on October 7. But instead of placing them in a bathtub like most mothers do, the model got rather creative while cleaning her cute children.

The 32-year-old mother bathed her tiny tots in a sink and a bucket — and she posted pictures of the cleansing experience to Instagram for all the world to see.

In the first photo Teigen uploaded to Instagram, both children are sitting in a sink full of water. Luna is holding her precious baby brother to make sure he doesn’t slip away. There is a waterproof Elmo toy nearby just in case one of the kids starts to cry and needs something fun to focus on.

The cookbook author said that her heart was exploding in the snapshot’s caption.

As if that image wasn’t cute enough, John Legend’s wife then posted another pic of her bathing beauties.

In the second Instagram photo, lovely Luna is sitting in the now-empty sink, giggling away, and innocent Miles has been placed in a water-filled bucket all by himself — and he adorably looks like he has no clue as to what’s going on.

“Baby bucket,” Teigen joked in the caption.

While Teigen is known for posting the most perfect pictures of her children, these two shots have got to be among some of the best. She turned such a normal thing — bathing — into a fun photo shoot in a unique setting.

But this is not the first time her 20.6 million followers have seen Luna taking a bath.

On May 15, Teigen posted a photo to Instagram in which she is taking a bath with her beautiful baby. Luna is busy playing with toys in the shallow water as her doting mom looks on.

“A splash with toons,” Teigen captioned the image.

It’s been a busy year in the Teigen-Legend household. In addition to welcoming Miles in May, both parents have been busy with their careers.

Teigen released her second cookbook, Cravings: Hungry for More, in September and has been busy promoting the tome.

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Legend starred in NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert in April, which he also executive produced. The special won him an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), and since he had already won Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards, he became part of the exclusive EGOT club, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Later this month, on October 26, the talented musician will put out his first holiday record, A Legendary Christmas. Legend will tour for the album in November and December.