Mazie Hirono Says Kavanaugh Confirmation Tainted By ‘Sham’ Investigation

'Everyone knows when you just interview a small number of people and not the dozens of others who wanted to be interviewed by the FBI, it's a sham.'

Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii said Sunday the confirmation of now Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was tainted by a “sham” investigation, Politico reports.

Hirono was referring to the FBI’s probe into sexual misconduct allegations against Judge Kavanaugh.

“Everyone knows when you just interview a small number of people and not the dozens of others who wanted to be interviewed by the FBI, it’s a sham. And it raises more questions than it answers.”

According to Hirono, Kavanaugh will be forever marked by the allegations, and there is going to be a “huge taint and a big asterisk” next to President Donald Trump Supreme Court pick’s name.

As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, President Donald Trump’s White House has been accused of micromanaging and rigging the FBI’s Kavanaugh investigation, following reports which allege that the White House had limited the scope of the probe, preventing the agency from speaking with witnesses, effectively forcing the FBI into submission, and therefore ensuring Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

The White House vehemently denied these allegations, claiming to have remained completely hands off. President Donald Trump said the same.

“I want them to do a very comprehensive investigation. Whatever that means, according to the senators and the Republicans and the Republican majority, I want them to do that,” the president said, according to Reuters.

After a long and controversial battle, Justice Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court, and subsequently sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and former Justice Anthony Kennedy late Saturday.

New York Democrat Jerry Nadler suggested that the Democrats would likely open an investigation into Kavanaugh if they manage to take over the House.

Surprisingly, Hirono dismissed Nadler’s remarks, saying that “Jerry Nadler will do what Jerry Nadler will do.”

Kavanaugh was sworn in despite multiple sexual assault allegations brought up against him, so apart from promising to launch another investigation, some Democrats have already floated the idea of impeachment. Notably, Luis V. Gutiérrez of Illinois and Ted Lieu of California.

According to the Washington Post, some Democratic Party insiders have even suggested that it is only a matter of who calls for the impeachment of Brett Kavanaugh first.

Things are a bit more complex, however.

In order to impeach Justice Kavanaugh, Democrats need to take over the House.

Apart from criticizing the FBI’s investigation, Hirono said that while the confirmation battle over Brett Kavanaugh may be over, the court battle is anything but.

“The confirmation battle may be over, but the court packing battle is certainly not over,” she concluded.