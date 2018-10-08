‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Spoilers: Sami Gets News On EJ, Eric & Nicole Reunite

Days of our Lives spoilers for the upcoming week reveal that there will be a lot to look forward to in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will see Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) get a lead on her husband, EJ DiMera (formerly James Scott).

As many DOOL fans already know, Sami has believed EJ to be alive for sometime, despite the fact that she watched him die after being shot by one of Clyde Weston’s thugs. Sadly, Sami’s searches have led her down various dead ends. However, this time seems to be different.

EJ’s sister, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) claims that he is still alive, because she injected him with Dr. Rolf’s serum soon after his death. She also says that she is the only person who knows her brother’s whereabouts, and Sami wants answers.

Since the confession, Days of our Lives viewers have watched as Sami has desperately tried to find Kristen. However, she may now having the next best thing, Kristen seemingly told her brother, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) about EJ, and this week he’ll let Sami in on a little secret. Will she finally find her husband alive?

In the latest #DAYS, can Sami get what she's after?https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/PyFTtIfeXK — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 27, 2018

Meanwhile, Sami’s twin brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will set out in search of his lost love as well. Eric will finally find the love of his life, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) after she was forced to leave Salem with her daughter Holly.

As many Days of our Lives watchers will remember, Nicole was in love with Eric’s step-brother, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), but realized that she still had feelings for Eric. When she told Brady about the feelings, he was furious and forced her to leave town with Holly by blackmailing her with the evidence that she killed Deimos Kiriakis.

Brady vowed that if Nicole didn’t leave Salem, and Eric, behind that he would have her thrown in jail. Now, Eric will come face to face with Nicole again, but he’ll be in for a shock when he finds out that Nicole is married to her old enemy, Xander Cook (Paul Telfer).

Days of our Lives spoiler suggest that Eric’s search for Nicole will tie into Sami’s search for EJ, and that the storyline will be one that fans won’t want to miss this fall.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC. Check your local listings for more information.