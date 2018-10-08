Kim Kardashian Says She’s ‘Disgusted’ By Her Sisters’ Fashion Choices

Kim Kardashian was not happy with her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, during this week’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

According to an October 7 report by People Magazine, Kim Kardashian was upset with her sisters’ outfit choices during a trip to Japan. The reality star revealed to Kourtney and Khloe that she hated what they were wearing during their first night in the country, and decided to let them know how horrible she thought they looked.

“I can’t even eat dinner because I’m so disgusted with my sisters’ crazy outfits that completely don’t go with my look. Like, I can’t take it. My sisters look so crazy. It’s actually embarrassing. Kourtney with the Japanese-inspired outfit, and Khloe is wearing silver sequins, turquoise eyeshadow, huge chandelier earrings — they’re just like, completely clashing and making my outfit look really bad and they’re ruining everything. I need the Yeezy collection to be debuted and not all this crazy distraction in the background,” Kim told the camera.

During their trip to Japan, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted wearing a pair of black pants, a crop top, and a silk jacket as she had her hair slicked back, wore small hoop earrings, and a dark smokey eye.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian, who was pregnant at the time, donned a sparkling silver dress, a black sweater, and turquoise dangling earrings that matched her eyeshadow. She wore her hair in a top knot bun on her head.

While telling her sisters about their poor fashion choices, Kim Kardashian revealed that Kourtney and Khloe needed to be “cooler,” and stop dressing like they were “a Japanese geisha,” adding that they needed to get a fashion overhaul in order to “stay young and relevant.”

After telling her sisters that they looked like “clowns,” Kim was then criticized by Kourtney, who had seemingly had enough of her sister’s constant complaining. Kourt went off on Kim, telling her that she didn’t like her outfit, revealing that she was wearing a puffy vest with turquoise shoes and had pink hair, adding that she didn’t come to Japan to show off her body, but that she wanted to see the country and live in the moment with her sisters.

In the end, Kim Kardashian apologized for delivering her message to her sisters in the way that she did, but claimed that she wouldn’t apologize for her opinion of their fashion choices.

Fans can see more of Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!.