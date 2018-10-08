Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Adorable Baby Bump In Latest Instagram Snap

Carrie Underwood took to her Instagram account in August to share that she is not only going on tour in May, 2019, with her new album, Cry Pretty, but that she and husband, Mike Fisher, would be “adding another fish to their pond” after discovering she is pregnant with baby number two.

Since then, fans of the singer have been clamoring for photos of her growing baby bump, and Underwood has just delivered with a new post to her Instagram account.

The American Music Awards are just two days away, and Underwood is performing at the event. In the image, she can be seen standing with a microphone in her hand, rehearsing for the event. She is wearing a light blue button-down denim shirt and a pair of slightly darker blue jeans. The shirt is relatively tight over her stomach, showing off the cutest baby bump.

Underwood piled her long blonde waves up into a bun on top of her head, completing the casual look she donned for the rehearsal.

In the image’s caption, she reminded fans to tune into the AMAs, which are taking place on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Fans were quick to flock to the comments section to coo over her baby bump and to congratulate her again on the impending arrival of her newborn. Underwood has not yet shared her due date with the world, but considering when she shared her pregnancy news and the fact that most women wait until the end of the first trimester to do so, she could be around the five-month mark now.

Just recently, Underwood shared the first close up photo of her face after she suffered a bad fall in November last year, showing the otherwise barely noticeable scar above her lip. After the fall, she kept a low profile while she healed, appearing in public for the first time in April this year at the Country Music Awards.

Shortly afterwards, she spoke to Redbook about how people had believed that she had used the fall as a cover-up to undergo plastic surgery, and shared that she “wish [she’d] gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better.”

In the meantime, she worked on her new album, Cry Pretty, which was released on September 14. The title song, “Cry Pretty,” was released in April, and debuted at No. 20 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. At the end of August, she released another single from the album, “Love Wins,” with that track also doing well on a number of different charts.