Jenna Cooper Disables Comments On Her Instagram Profile After New Allegations Against Jordan Kimball

Bachelor in Paradise’s Jenna Cooper has disabled her Instagram comments in the wake of the new allegations she’s making against her ex-fiancé. While it appeared at first that she and Jordan would experience a painful and embarrassing breakup, the situation seems to have escalated further. This is due to Jenna apparently hiring a lawyer to handle he situation, which has included contacting Jordan to demand proof of his innocence.

That might sound confusing for people who haven’t been closely following the scandal. But the latest development is that Kimball received a letter alleging he was the one that fabricated the texts. However, Bachelor Nation alumni and fans appear to have rallied behind Jordan instead of Jenna, according to ET.

In the meantime, Jenna’s also taken to Instagram to thank her supporters and to announce her intentions as she moves forward from the bombshell scandal. In her latest picture, she wore a pastel purple gown with a sparkly belt. Jenna wore her hair down, and wore dark makeup as she grabbed her neck with her left hand. In the captions, she opened up about the struggles she’s faced, and also talked about an Ethiopian orphan nonprofit that she’s going to support by attending an event.

It’s hard to know where the cheating scandal is going to go from here. At the least, Cooper is working on her revenge bod, reported Life & Style Magazine. This is what Jenna said, “I was going to do a whole program to get ready for a wedding, but since those plans got annihilated…#RevengeBod anyone?!”

And indeed, the end to her relationship with Jordan was as quick as their engagement. The unexpected turn of events left Jordan in a bad spot, but he’s been pretty vocal about the drama from the beginning. From going on a podcast with Reality Steve the day after the texts went public, to chronicling his emotions, Kimball has allowed his fans to be part of his healing process.

Jenna did say that “I don’t care if my fingers go numb blocking people,” so it’s possible that there are people who are sending her uninvited DMs.

Although the fans and Bachelor Nation don’t really know all of the ins and outs of the situation, the fact that the couple met in such a public way, through a reality TV show, means that the fallout is on full display as well.