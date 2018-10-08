Donald Trump, Jr. Finds His Father’s ‘Pocahontas’ Jokes ‘So Epic’

U.S. President Donald Trump has been using the name of Pocahontas to insult Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren for over two years already, and he shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon, much to the delight of his son, Donald Trump, Jr.

According to Huffington Post, Trump decided to resurrect the racist joke yet again to insult Warren when speaking about her at a campaign rally in Topeka, Kansas, last night, while speaking to thousands of his constituents. In between speaking about his excitement about Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court and explaining how the result had “energized” the Republican party, he threw out this insult.

“Pocahontas, Pocahontas,” Trump said, referring to Warren. “I have more Indian blood in me than Pocahontas and I have none. I mean, sadly, but I have more than she does. They said to her, ‘Why do you say you’re of Indian heritage?’ ‘Well my mother said that I have high cheekbones.’ Well, I have high cheekbones too. Hey! Maybe I’m an Indian and I’m going to do very well.”

Trump, Jr. quickly took to his Twitter account to praise his father’s supposedly hilarious joke with the comment, “So epic,” accompanied by a number of crying with laughter faces and American flag emojis.

“I have more Indian blood in me than Pocahontas… and I have none” @realDonaldTrump just now. ???????????????????????????? so epic!!! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 7, 2018

Warren also hit back with a response after the rally, tweeting a joke of her own regarding the presidency and the mid-term elections coming up in less than a month, warning him and his Republican party not to become complacent.

Hey @realDonaldTrump, hope you’re having fun at your rally. Too bad you’re the least popular incumbent president in modern history. And in the meantime, we are coming for your pathetic rubber-stamp Republicans in Congress in 31 days. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 7, 2018

Trump first started calling her Pocahontas during his original election campaign in 2016, even going so far as to use it at a White House function in November, 2017, that was supposed to honor Navajo Code Talkers who served in World War II.

Around the same time, Mashable recorded that he had used the slur against Warren at least 26 times.

Jefferson Keel, president of the National Congress of American Indians and a Vietnam veteran, spoke out after the ceremony to slam the president for his inappropriate use of Pocahontas’ name at a completely inappropriate time.

“We regret that the President’s use of the name Pocahontas as a slur to insult a political adversary is overshadowing the true purpose of today’s White House ceremony,” his statement read, as reported by the Huffington Post. “Once again, we call upon the President to refrain from using her name in a way that denigrates her legacy.”

At a rally in Montana in July of this year, Trump sarcastically apologized for using the name, saying he would apologize to Pocahontas but not “to the fake Pocahontas.”

Warren has explained that her mother was part Native American.