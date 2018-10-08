MMA News: After Embarrassing Defeat, Conor McGregor Doesn’t Deserve A Rematch, Says Tony Ferguson

Will the UFC schedule a fight between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov for the fifth time?

One of the biggest fights in MMA history has taken place at UFC 229 when UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov faced former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor. When the fight was announced, “The Eagle” already emerged as the heavy favorite to win the much-awaited fight. Nurmagomedov made the predictions real after beating “The Notorious” via submission in the fourth round of their match.

Though the fight ended up with a brawl between both camps, Conor McGregor is still hoping that Khabib Nurmagomedov will give him an immediate rematch. However, UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson believes McGregor no longer deserves a rematch after being beaten in a dominant passion.

“Rematch? The dude got finished,” Ferguson said, via MMA Fighting. “Dude got straight up finished. If you got finished, you need to move the f**k on.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov took full control of the fight earlier in the first round by showing his incredible wrestling skills. Conor McGregor was unable to penetrate Khabib’s defense and bring the match to a stand-up fight. As of now, Tony Ferguson thinks the only fight that makes sense is a title match between him and Nurmagomedov. He also wouldn’t mind fighting McGregor, but he said that “The Notorious” is scared to face him in the Octagon.

“Khabib and I deserve to fight,” Ferguson said. “We need to fight for the fifth time, we need to try this out again. He is the champ, I was the interim champ. I’m still the f**king champ. There’s no BS in this. Conor does not want to fight me. I saw him when we were walking out to the weigh-ins. He walked up, he did his strut, I turned around and he f**king stopped.”

Tony Ferguson says he looked at McGregor backstage during the weigh ins, and saw "fear" in his eyes. https://t.co/728pnU8DYv — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) October 7, 2018

Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov have been aiming to face each other since 2015. However, every time the UFC scheduled their fight, one of them was pulling out from the match due to health issues. After beating Anthony Pettis at UFC 229 via second-round TKO, “El Cucuy” strengthened his chance to fight Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title.

With his victory over Pettis, Tony Ferguson has extended his winning streak to 11, and as of now, he is considered as the No. 1 contender in the UFC lightweight division. So far, the UFC hasn’t made any decision regarding the next UFC lightweight championship. After the commotion at UFC 229, UFC President Dana White revealed that Nurmagomedov and other participants in the brawl would face significant and wide-ranging sanctions. There are speculations that UFC may also consider stripping “The Eagle” of the UFC lightweight belt.