Christine Blasey Ford Unable To Live At Home Due To Death Threats

Brett Kavanaugh accuser who testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, is still unable to live at home due to the volume of death threats she is still receiving, The Hill reports.

One of Ford’s attorneys, Debra Katz, said the following.

“Her family has been through a lot. They are not living at home. It’s going to be quite some time before they’re able to live at home. The threats have been unending. It’s deplorable.”

Katz described her client’s experience as “frightening.”

Two weeks ago, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Christine Blasey Ford detailed her allegations that Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick, sexually assaulted her at a high school party in 1982.

According to Ford, Kavanaugh attacked her, attempted to take off her clothes, but was unable to do so because he was inebriated. Ford, she said, feared Kavanaugh would rape and kill her as he put his hand over her mouth to prevent her from screaming.

“This was what terrified me the most, and has had the most lasting impact on my life. It was hard for me to breathe, and I thought that Brett was accidentally going to kill me,” is how Ford described the experience, adding that she has suffered from anxiety and claustrophobia since.

While the alleged attack was taking place, Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge “uproariously laughed,” according to Ford.

Kavanaugh vehemently denied all of the allegations. He was subsequently confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court, and sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and former Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Ford and Kavanaugh’s testimonies deeply divided the American society, and continue to do so. According to Vox, Kavanaugh is the least popular Supreme Court Justice in American history, and polls have shown that Americans remain deeply divided over Trump’s Supreme Court pick, predominantly along party lines.

"We thought it was bad back in 1991, and it's even worse today, the political climate and how women are treated." – Dr. Ford's attorney Lisa Banks pic.twitter.com/JdGohNASzs — Kasie DC (@KasieDC) October 7, 2018

Apart from revealing that Ford is still unable to live at home due to the volume of death threats she continues to receive – presumably from Kavanaugh supporters – Ford’s lawyers denounced the one-week FBI investigation into their client’s accusations, arguing that it was not been thorough.

“With Anita Hill, there was a full FBI investigation before there was ever a hearing. That did not occur here. This process was far worse,” Ford’s other attorney Lisa Banks said.

At a campaign rally last Thursday, President Donald Trump mocked and insulted Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, ridiculing her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In his own admission, according to The Hill, the POTUS did this to help Brett Kavanaugh and “level the playing field.”

For Christine Blasey Ford, however, being mocked and insulted by the commander-in-chief was “horrifying,” attorneys claim.

Many Republican leaders who voted for Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation have said that they believe Ford was attacked in high school, but argued that Kavanaugh was not the assailant, The Hill notes.