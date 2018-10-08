Emily Ratajkowski Slams Critics Of Her Braless Outfit During Protest, Saying ‘Stop Telling Me How To Dress’

Emily Ratajkowski was thrust into a bigger spotlight than usual when she was arrested alongside hundreds of others during a protest against Brett Kavanaugh. And while many people applauded her activism, others focused on the fact that she wore no bra, as detailed by the Inquisitr. And ever since all that happened, Emily spoke out for the first time and shut down her critics with the following tweet.

“Stop telling me how to dress or what to do with my body, thanks. As @naomirwolf puts it, I’ll wear whatever I want to OUR revolution.”

Ratajkowski has spoken out in support of women empowerment and sexuality numerous times in the past. However, this is one of those rare times where the model-actress was forced to confront the general public over their conceptions of what is right and wrong when it comes to a woman’s choice of clothing.

Of course, for Emrata’s fans and followers, her outfit during the protests would be hardly considered controversial. After all, she spotted her usual crop top with a pair of high-waisted jeans. Her other recent photos, however, show her wearing much more revealing outfits including a super small crop top that showed off a bit of her assets.

Plus, it’s not uncommon for the model to be photographed in bikinis and one-piece swimsuits, considering she’s the owner of her own swimwear line, called Inamorata.

Emily also shared another Instagram photo of herself sitting on some steps with Amy Schumer at the priest. She captioned it, “Partners in crime, literally.”

The Kavanaugh confirmation has caused a huge amount of controversy, especially since women came forward to make serious allegations about him.

At any rate, this is what Emily had to say about how women’s bodies are perceived by others, per the Evening Standard.

“We are more than just our bodies, but that doesn’t mean we have to be shamed for them or our sexuality.”

The model further elaborated.

“The implication is that to be sexual is to be trashy because being sexy means playing into men’s desires. To me, ‘sexy’ is a kind of beauty, a kind of self-expression, one that is to be celebrated, one that is wonderfully female.”

Whether her fans are into Emrata’s feminist philosophies or just enjoy her Instagram posts, she at least has the support of over 19 million followers.