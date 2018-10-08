WWE News: WWE Confirms The Return Of Another Former World Champion For ‘SmackDown 1000’

'SmackDown 1000' keeps getting bigger, even with the return of one of the smallest champions ever.

SmackDown 1000 is taking place next week and it is a huge milestone for WWE that will be marked by the return of a number of big-time superstars. Many of them are going to be on the show simply for one-off appearances, but there are some who may be coming back to the company for another run. After rumors for years of his return and even a few appearances here and there, WWE has confirmed that Rey Mysterio is coming back.

The official website of WWE has now confirmed that Rey Mysterio will be present at SmackDown 1000 on October 16, 2018. This is going to be Mysterio’s “return to the blue brand for the first time in more than four years.”

There is absolutely nothing from WWE saying that Rey Mysterio is returning for good, but they do use some interesting language in their announcement. They wonder what kind of impact “The Biggest Little Man [will] have when he makes his triumphant return to the brand,” and that insinuates more than a one-time comeback.

Earlier this week, Inquisitr reported that Rey Mysterio would be back for SmackDown 1000 after having signed a two-year deal to return to WWE. Now, the company has confirmed his appearance and it could be the first of many.

Only time will tell if Rey Mysterio’s appearance on SmackDown 1000 will indeed lead to his full-time return, but he won’t be the only one making a comeback.

It has already been confirmed that The Undertaker will be there and that’s understandable. Wrestling Observer confirmed that Michelle McCool, Torrie Wilson, Teddy Long, and Vickie Guerrero will also be appearing on the big anniversary show too.

There are a couple of big matches confirmed for the show as well, and they are:

AJ Styles & Daniel Bryan vs. Samoa Joe & The Miz

Charlotte Flair, Asuka, & Naomi vs. Becky Lynch & The IIconics

It is possible that those may end up changing, though, since some big things did happen at WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday. WWE is going to confirm the card at some point this week, and they may announce more returns and appearances too, but one was already confirmed last week.

Even though he first said that he hadn’t received an invitation to SmackDown 1000, WWE has now extended one. Batista will be back in a WWE ring to reunite with Triple H, Randy Orton, and Ric Flair as Evolution comes back together again.

WWE is really building up SmackDown 1000 to be a huge show, and that is understandable as it’s a big moment for the company. There will be some incredible matches on the show, but most of the fans will primarily tune in to see which past superstars return. Rey Mysterio has now been confirmed to be on the episode on October 16, but there is a very good chance that he’s going to be around for longer than one night.