Robert Downey Jr. Responds To Chris Evans Captain America Retirement Post

Best friends forever.

Chris Evans has officially retired as Captain America and announced his departure from the character recently on Twitter. The actor has played the popular Marvel superhero since 2011. Chris has starred in seven Marvel Cinematic Universe films with a major role and had cameos in three. The actor shared a sweet message on Twitter Thursday thanking his fans for all their support and described how emotional his last day as everyone’s favorite Captain was.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

In addition to the 1.4 million people who were touched by Chris’s tweet, his co-star Robert Downey Jr. also took notice and responded to the post.

“We all know who the real sheriff in town is,” he tweeted.

Attached to the tweet was a photo of Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear and Woody. In the picture, Buzz Lightyear is wearing an Iron Man suit, while Woody is holding Captain America’s shield and is sporting an all red, white and blue outfit. Written across the top of the photo is “To Infinity War And Beyond.”

We all know who the real sheriff in town is @ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/MiIjOv8kfy — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) October 6, 2018

Robert’s tweet was liked over 250,000 times, and Chris was touched by the cartoon photo, to say the least.

“This guy,” he wrote as he re-tweeted the image.

Despite their characters having their issues on screen, Chris and Robert formed one of the tightest friendships in the MCU. The two are playful on social media and are delightful to watch at red carpet events, as well as in interviews. The actors appeared in five films together: The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and the upcoming Avengers 4.

Chris Evans Has AVENGERS Fans Tearing Up With His Response to Robert Downey Jr.https://t.co/rSvt4XdJIP pic.twitter.com/8dExAJ02HE — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) October 7, 2018

Although Captain America and Iron Man did not interact in Infinity War, fans are expecting a big reunion when Avengers 4 finally debuts in April. Rumors have been running rampant for well over a year suggesting one or both of the men’s characters will die in the final Phase 3 film. If both characters bite the bullet, it would lay quite the toll on the MCU fandom. On the other side, the death of one of the superheroes would certainly have a profound effect on the other, possibly affecting the outcome of the movie.

Avengers 4 hits theaters on May 3, 2019. The film stars Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Danai Gurira, Karen Gilliam, Don Cheadle, and Josh Brolin.