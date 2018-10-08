Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Photo Of Baby Stormi, Says She’s Happy & Sad At The Same Time

Kylie Jenner never hesitates to gush over her adorable daughter, Stormi Webster, especially when it comes to sharing sweep snapshots of the baby girl via Instagram.

Kylie Jenner posted a series of cute photos of herself hugging her daughter, Stormi, via Instagram on Sunday night. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wears a baggy plain black t-shirt and tight black leggings in the photo.

Kylie holds up a paper sign that reads “8 months,” as Stormi hugs her mother and smiles in the cute pictures. The little girl dons a white t-shirt and a pair of black faux leather pants with black and yellow Nike sneakers. She also wears her dark hair in a tiny top knot.

In the caption of the photos, Jenner reveals that her daughter is now 8 months old, and that the fact that her baby girl is growing up so fast makes her both happy and sad at the same time.

In the past, Kylie has been leery of sharing photos of baby Stormi’s face. However, it seems that she’s decided it is safe once again to share the little girl’s sweet moments and smiles with her loving fans, whom adore her and baby Stormi.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner recently revealed via a Snapchat question and answer session with her fans that she would love to have another baby, and that she hopes the next child is also a little girl.

Kylie says she’s been thinking about adding to her family, and that she’s even been weighing names for her future children. However, she is not ready just yet to become a mother again, but when she is she hopes to share more of the experience with her fans.

“I want another baby but when is the question and I’m definitely not ready right this second. And I don’t know when I will be, but yeah when I do I would love to share more of that with you guys. I have [been thinking about names] but I haven’t found anything that I love love. But I definitely want another girl, hopefully, but I want her to have a feminine name,” Jenner stated.

Although Kylie Jenner didn’t mention her baby daddy, rapper Travis Scott, fans assume that the reality star wants more children with him as their relationship seems to be going strong. The couple even call each other “hubby” and “wifey.”

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!