Tristan Thompson Is Terrified That Khloe Kardashian Will Never Forgive Him For Cheating Scandal, Per ‘HL’

Khloe Kardahsian and Tristan Thompson have had a very hard year in their relationship. The couple not only welcomed their first child — which comes with its own set of stress and concern — but they have also dealt with a cheating scandal.

According to an October 7 report by Hollywood Life, Tristan Thompson is reportedly worried that Khloe Kardashian will never forgive him for his infidelity, and that they may not make it.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April, when incriminating photos and video clips of the NBA star getting familiar with multiple other women were leaked online. Kardashian was nine months pregnant at the time, and gave birth to their first child — a daughter named True Thompson — just days after the cheating scandal erupted.

“Tristan does worry sometimes that things will never totally be right with Khloe ever again—that he’s broken the trust and it will never fully be repaired,” an insider told the outlet.

“They go through periods where everything is great, and he thinks they are totally back on track again, but then something triggers Khloe, and they’re back to square one again. Tristan is kind of at a loss though as to what he can do at this point, he’s apologized over and over again, and he’s promised Khloe that he will never mess up again, there’s really no more he can do.”

The source goes on to reveal that Tristan Thompson wishes that Khloe Kardashian would just be honest with him. If she doesn’t think she’ll ever be able to move past his cheating — he wants to know now. However, instead they’re in an awkward place with no immediate solution in sight.

“If she isn’t able to forgive him fully then he kind of wishes she would just say that. Right now it’s like they’re in this never ending limbo, and it sucks,” the insider dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, things are allegedly so bad between Khloe and Tristan that her famous family is hoping that she will not have any more children with him.

The Kardashian family and the Jenner clan allegedly believe that Khloe is in jeopardy of getting hurt badly for a second time if Tristan decides to cheat again, and they don’t want a repeat to occur.

In addition, Khloe was supposed to move back to Cleveland with Tristan — where he plays for the city’s NBA team, the Cavaliers — but has allegedly postponed her move due to looming concerns about her romance with the basketball player, according to People.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship as Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!