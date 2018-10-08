Swift is supporting Tennessee Democrat Phil Bredesen.

Taylor Swift has intentionally stayed quiet about her political views, but she has decided to make an exception to endorse a Democratic Senate candidate from Tennessee on her Instagram account. She said that over the last few years she’s decided to let her voice be heard and share who she supports.

PageSix says that Taylor Swift wants fans to know that she votes for candidates, not a particular party, but in this case, she is fully behind Tennessee hopeful Phil Bredesen, who is running against Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn. She says that she will always back a candidate who puts their emphasis on human rights.

“I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn.”

Swift, who is all about building a girl squad and supporting women said on her Instagram page that while she would like to support Blackburn, her voting record and lack of support for women scares her. She says the female candidate does not share her values, and so she will not get her vote.

“Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values.”

She asks that her fans educate themselves to make sure that the candidates they support are in line with their values and beliefs. She says she is supporting Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives.

Knowing that the majority of her fans tend to be young, she is appealing to those who might have turned 18 recently to please register to vote in order for their voice to be heard.