Susan Collins’ Support For Kavanaugh ‘Fake Feminism,’ Former Obama Aide Suggests

Senator Susan Collins’ support for Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh can be best described as “fake feminism,” according to former Obama White House Communications Director Jen Psaki.

“She struck a nerve to me in what she said and how she voted, because that’s political cowardice,” Psaki said, the Hill reports, “that is somebody who is pretending to be a feminist but that is fake feminism.”

Although Senator Susan Collins’ support for Kavanaugh can be considered fake feminism, according to Psaki, the Democratic Party is to blame for Kavanaugh’s success as well. The Democrats, Psaki suggests, “mishandled things.”

Still, the Brett Kavanaugh saga is “about a woman who is accusing someone of sexual assault, something that often many, many women do not come forward to do,” the former Obama aide concluded.

America’s leading feminists – Linda Sarsour, one of the organizers of the Women’s March, Barbara Ehrenreich, author and activist, Jamia Wilson, executive director of the feminist press at the City University of New York, Gloria Allred, women’s rights lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, co-founder Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, and Jess Morales Rocketto, political director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance – talked to the Guardian about Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Outraged, saddened, and disappointed, The Guardian‘s feminist interlocutors concluded that Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation is a blow to American women, a blow which demonstrates that the Republican Party does not care for them.

Former Obama White House Communications Director Jen Psaki is of a similar opinion, but she also argues that the case of Brett Kavanaugh will make survivors of sexual assault think twice about speaking publicly against their assaulters, let alone bringing charges against them.

The problem the United States is facing right now, according to Psaki, is not about men being condemned without sufficient evidence. It is, instead, about women and victims of sexual assault.

“It’s much more likely that women hold back and they don’t put these accusations forward than they don’t. That is the issue in this country, not being falsely accused,” Psaki opined, adding that it is “absolutely irresponsible” to weigh the risks to men and women posed by Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation.

Senator Susan Collins, Psaki claims, tried to “have it all ways.”

“You can’t say somebody is credible and then completely question their story.”

After saying that she was going to vote for the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Senator Susan Collins explained that “lack of any corroborating evidence” in Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony ultimately made her decision, according to the Daily Mail.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and former Justice Anthony Kennedy swore Trump’s Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh in as an associate justice to the Supreme Court late Saturday.