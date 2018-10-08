When Will ‘Arrow’ Season 7 Hit Netflix?

With the Season 7 premiere of ‘Arrow’ on the horizon, individuals without cable have one simple question: when is the Netflix release date?

Fall is here again, and DC fans everywhere know what that means – it’s time for another season of Arrow. In fact, the Season 7 premiere airs on the CW network on October 15 at 9 p.m. EST. For those without cable – or those who just prefer binging through an entire season as opposed to watching one episode a week – you can expect the season to hit Netflix shortly after it finishes airing on television.

Warning: The remainder of the article contains Season 6 spoilers.

As What’s On Netflix reminds us, the seventh season of Arrow is looking to be especially suspenseful. At the end of last season, Oliver was forced to reveal that he is indeed the Green Arrow and is now serving time in a max security prison for all the crimes he committed while wearing the hood. This situation has left our hero in a pickle as he is now having to confront some of his past adversaries and enemies that he himself helped put behind bars. Can Oliver learn how to survive being in a constant existence of danger behind bars? This is the question fans want Season 7 to answer.

On the other side of the plot line, Laurel Lance – from another Earth – gains new prestige when she takes over the role of District Attorney of Star City. After having witnessed the murder of her father she spends the season attempting to capture his murderer and bring him to justice.

The seventh season of Arrow marks a special milestone for the show as well. Once the twelfth episode of the season airs, the show will have officially hit the 150-episode mark! If you are new to the series you can catch all the previous seasons as they are currently streaming on Netflix.

In fact, a fun fact that many people aren’t aware of is that Arrow and all of the other scripted show series on the CW are a part of a huge contract deal with Netflix that allows Netflix to start streaming of the latest season only eight days after the final episode airs on television. According to Variety, this contract has been in place since 2011, and CW fans couldn’t be more thrilled at their ability to catch up on missed episodes in a timely fashion. In case you aren’t familiar with the CW lineup – other shows involved in this contract include The Flash, Supergirl, Riverdale, Supernatural, and Jane the Virgin.

Unfortunately, Arrow fans outside of the US won’t be able to enjoy this new season for quite some time as network contracts are often regional based. Fans in the UK, for example, must turn to Now TV and Sky Go to stream the CW content. However, these streaming services do not operate on the same release schedule as Netflix. Fans who are watching Netflix from Israel, Canada, Czech Republic and the Netherlands may have to wait until as late as October 2019 for the release of the online stream of the seventh season.

The newest season of Arrow is scheduled to start on October 15th only on the CW. This season will feature twenty-three episodes. If you are planning to binge watch when the show moves the season to Netflix, the projected live streaming release date for Netflix US is early June of 2019.