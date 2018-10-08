WWE News: Shayna Baszler Says MMA Four Horsewomen Will Soon Turn Heads, Slams Original Four Horsewomen

Baszler’s interview may hint to the dream 'Survivor Series' match, however, there are some underlying factors that may make that would-be contest impossible.

Former NXT Women’s champion Shayna Baszler is expected to debut on the WWE main roster in the relatively near future. As most WWE fans know, Shayna Baszler, Ronda Rousey, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir are the MMA Four Horsewomen — four former mixed martial arts fighters who have transitioned into professional wrestling. As the WWE website reported last May, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke reported to the WWE Performance Center, so it’s only a matter of time before fans see their arrival.

In a recent interview with Uproxx, Shayna Baszler spoke to how well Jessamyn Duke’s and Marina Shafir’s in-ring training was coming along.

“If you wanna use myself and Ronda [Rousey] as an example, they’re way ahead of the curve…We’re not just MMA fighters coming over. Even our lineage in MMA comes from a catch wrestling, pro wrestling background… The sports are pretty similar, just a different rule set. It’s a pretty easy transition. I think they’re way ahead of the curve, and we’re all gonna be turning some heads here real soon.”

Once the other two MMA Four Horsewomen arrive in the WWE, they won’t be the only Horsewomen in the company. Becky Lynch, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks are considered to be the WWE Four Horsewomen — at least they were in NXT. Rumor has it, the WWE may be planning a Horsewomen versus Horsewomen match at Survivor Series in November.

WWE

While that Survivor Series contest does sound intriguing, a few situations cast some doubt on the likelihood of it ever occurring; Becky Lynch is currently a heel, and she is in a heated feud with Charlotte Flair; Sasha Banks is currently out of action due to an injury, and it’s unclear when she will return; and Bayley and “The Boss” are on Raw, while “The Queen” and “The Irish Lass Kicker” are on SmackDown. Though a couple of those situations can easily be shifted for the story, Banks’ injury is still the major factor in the equation.

All of that aside, Baszler was asked about the supposed WWE Survivor Series match. The former NXT champion did not acknowledge the pay-per-view, but she did use the opportunity to bash the WWE Four Horsewomen, as Uproxx documented.

“They’re not a team. They’re not in a stable. We’re not just four random guys. This is my whole argument about the thing. People are like, ‘Yeah but Charlotte is Ric Flair’s daughter.’ But they weren’t just four guys that made history which the fake Four Horsewomen did.”

Shayna Baszler went on to say that it’s great the WWE Four Horsewomen made history, but that Ric Flair’s stable was a team, and that the MMA Four Horsewomen are a team as well. She then knocked on Bayley and Sasha Banks needing counseling, and that fans don’t see Baszler and company needing therapy to stay friends. Most of this interview was clearly kayfabe, but the fact that Shayna Baszler railed so hard against Becky Lynch and her group may be WWE’s way of hinting that the would-be Survivor Series bout may become a reality one day.