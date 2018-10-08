John Gagliardi, College Football’s Winningest Coach, Has Died At 91

Gagliardi was known as much for his unconventional methods as he was for his record-setting number of wins.

John Gagliardi’s daughter, Gina Gagliardi Benson, announced the death of her father Sunday morning on Facebook. Gagliardi was 91-years-old. He was the winningest coach in college football history and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006. His cause of death was not disclosed.

Bleacher Report said that John Gagliardi began his coaching career at Montana’s Carroll College in 1949. He stayed there four seasons and built a 24-6-1 record. He left Carroll College for a position as head coach with St. John’s in Minnesota. It would be where he built his legendary career and where he would remain for 60 years. During his time there, St. John’s went to 27 conference championships and won two NAIA titles and two Division III titles. His career record at St. John’s was an astounding 465-132-10. The statistic that won him the title of the winningest coach in college football history is his 489 lifetime NCAA wins that surpasses even Joe Paterno’s 409 career wins.

The New York Times noted that Gagliardi was at least as well-known for his unconventional approach to college football as he was for his record number of wins. He didn’t cut players, and he never ran a practice that lasted long than 90 minutes. St. John’s President Michael Hemesath said in a statement Sunday, “John Gagliardi was not only an extraordinary coach, he was also an educator of young men and builder of character.” He was also known for his humility and would sometimes pull a book from his shelf to show to people. The title on the front cover was “Everything I know about coaching football for 35 years.” The book was worn and dog-eared pages were visible even when it was closed. When Gagliardi opened the book, he revealed one blank page after another. There wasn’t a single word written in it.

Among some of Gagliardi’s other unconventional methods was his insistence that his players call him John, not coach. Injuries scared him so practices included little contact and no tackling. There were no demanding calisthenics, practices in extreme heat or extreme cold, screaming, whistles, or hazing.

Gagliardi is survived by his wife Peg, two daughters, two sons, and several grandchildren. In her statement on his death, Gina Gagliardi Benson described her father’s legacy. She called him John.