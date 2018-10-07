James Bond Producer Confirms The Character Will Always Be Male

Don't expect a twist on the iconic character anytime soon.

Ever since it was announced that Daniel Craig would no longer be playing James Bond after the upcoming Bond 25, rumors have run rampant on the internet regarding who would take over as 007. Notable actors such as Tom Hardy, Tom Hiddleston, and Idris Elba were all rumored to be taking over the role when Craig retired, but rumors were all they turned out to be.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Henry Cavill is currently being eyed to play the popular British secret agent after Idris Elba confirmed he would not be taking on the role. The four British actors weren’t the only celebrities being discussed as fans on the internet suggested who they’d like to see in upcoming films. Several actresses were suggested to take over as 007, including Emily Blunt, Charlize Theron, and Gillian Anderson.

While the thoughts of making 007 female are definitely progressive, it doesn’t appear that James Bond will be played by a woman anytime soon. Those rumors were shut down by longtime Bond producer Barbara Broccoli who recently spoke with the Guardian.

“Bond is male. He’s a male character. He was written as a male and I think he’ll probably stay as a male. And that’s fine. We don’t have to turn male characters into women. Let’s just create more female characters and make the story fit those female characters.”

James Bond 'probably' will never be a woman, says producer https://t.co/nknsIXn3PE — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) October 6, 2018

The idea of making a long-time male character female isn’t as strange as it sounds. Fans of Doctor Who are familiar with the switch, as Jodie Whittaker took over as The Doctor on the popular British show.

Craig’s wife, Rachel Weisz, doesn’t believe Bond should ever be played by a female and had strong opinions behind it as well.

“[Fleming] devoted an awful lot of time to writing this particular character, who is particularly male and relates in a particular way to women. Why not create your own story rather than jumping on to the shoulders and being compared to all those other male predecessors? Women are really fascinating and interesting and should get their own stories,” she told the Telegraph.

James Bond will NEVER be a woman, says 007 producer who admits film franchise is 'not feminist' https://t.co/q1rX9cXZ57 pic.twitter.com/l9vp3xRDRQ — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 6, 2018

Both women are firm in their stance that strong characters should be written for women, and not something they should have to adapt to in terms of traditional male roles.

Rosamund Pike isn’t feeling the whole woman-Bond idea either. The actresses said she didn’t believe women should be the “sloppy seconds” when it comes to movie roles written for men.

Bond 25 is set to premiere on February 14, 2020. The film stars Daniel Craig, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, and Rory Kinnear.