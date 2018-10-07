Lara Trump Brings Baby Luke Apple Picking

Lara Trump shared a sweet photo of herself and baby Luke apple picking over the weekend.

Married to Donald Trump’s third child, Eric, Lara isn’t especially active on social media. A quick scroll of her Instagram profile, however, reveals that her posts usually tend to center around baby Luke. Despite living the very hectic and busy life of a member of the Trump family, Lara still manages to find plenty of time to dedicate to her and Eric’s son.

According to the latest Instagram picture Lara shared with her 240,000 followers, the 35-year-old mom recently took her son and her fur baby apple picking at Stuart’s Fruit Farm.

“Best attempt at an apple picking photo,” Trump penned in the caption of the picture, in which she had baby Luke in one hand and her small dog in the other. While Lara certainly looked to have her hands full in the photo, she was still all smiles and appeared to be having a great time picking apples with her son.

Having been live for a little over an hour as of the writing of this article, Lara’s photo has already accumulated over 3,000 likes and just shy of 50 comments. While it is not uncommon for any member of the Trump family to run into trolls any time that they share a photo on social media, the negative commenters appear to have stayed away from this particular photo.

Instead, her followers couldn’t help but gush over how cute the photo was. Some even took the time to praise Lara on finding time to do normal things with her son despite being in the spotlight because of the family that she married into.

“I think it’s a wonderful picture. I hope you are all having a wonderful Columbus Day Weekend. Apple picking is a lot of fun. Love you Lara, Eric, and Luke,” one individual commented.

A second added: “Hands Full thanks for all you do and keeping it real the best first family ever!”

“It’s tough to say normal when you’re in the spotlight all the time I hope you do get private moments that you cherish and you can share with your loved ones hang in there Mrs. Trump,” a third chimed in.

The consensus on the photo as offered up by her followers was that it was an adorable picture, that it was great to see her getting outside and doing things with her son, and that it was nice to see her fur baby getting outside too.

Just two days ago, Lara shared another photo of her son enjoying time outside — with her hound by his side. The photo featured baby Luke playing in a toy vehicle, looking back at something. While this photo also had followers comment with how cute her son and dog were, it did get hit with a few trolls criticizing her simply for being a member of the Trump family.