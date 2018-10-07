Trump Explains Why He Mocked Christine Blasey Ford

President Donald Trump explained late Saturday why he mocked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who alleges that Justice Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in 1982, The Hill reports.

President Trump claims he mocked Ford to “level the playing field.”

“Well, there were a lot of things happening that weren’t correct, they weren’t true and there were a lot of things that were left unsaid,” Trump said, “and I thought I had to even the playing field. It was very unfair to the judge, and now I can very nicely say Justice Kavanaugh. It was a very unfair situation.”

President Trump mocked Ford at a campaign rally last Thursday.

As CNN reported, Trump ridiculed and mocked Ford’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, insulting her for not knowing the answers to questions such as how she had gotten to the party, and mocking her inability to remember when and where exactly the alleged sexual assault took place.

For President Trump, to mock and insult others in an effort to gain political points is nothing new. Trump insulted and bullied his way into the White House, and often takes to Twitter to speak ill of others. For instance, the New York Times published an elaborate list of people, places, and things Donald Trump has insulted via Twitter.

According to Trump, it was indeed his mocking of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford that turned things around for Brett Kavanaugh, helping the judge get to the Supreme Court.

Things started to “sail through” after he spoke out against Ford, Trump claims.

President Trump’s insulting and mocking of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford represented a significant change of tune, since the president had initially called her testimony “very compelling,” hesitating to openly stand against Ford, according to BBC.

Apart from smearing Christine Blasey Ford, President Trump took a stand against anti-Kavanaugh protesters, and quite a controversial one.

As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One while flying to a campaign rally in Kansas, Trump repeated his recent Twitter allegations that neoliberal donors like George Soros bankrolled the protesters.

Apart from arguing that the individuals protesting Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination and subsequent confirmation to the Supreme Court were paid, Trump said that American women were “outraged” at what happened to Kavanaugh, suggesting that women were stronger in favor of his Supreme Court pick than men.

“Women were outraged at what happened to Brett Kavanaugh, outraged. It was a total misnomer [sic] because the women I feel were in many ways stronger than men in his favor,” Trump said.