Olivia Culpo Poses In White Sports Bra For Adorable Selfie With Her Nephew

Olivia's latest Instagram selfie is a serious overload of cuteness!

Olivia Culpo gave her 3.3 million Instagram followers a dash of cuteness overload by sharing an adorable selfie featuring herself and her nephew, Remi. Culpo wore a huge smile – flashing her pearly whites – as she got her baby cuddle on.

The 26-year-old model and actress donned a vibrant white sports bra with a white jacket tied around her trim waist. Because of the way that she was holding her nephew, her followers only got a small glimpse of her toned tummy.

Wearing a pair of grey footed pajamas with what appears to be a navy-blue bull pattern, Remi was also all smiles as he enjoyed cuddling with his aunt Olivia. Remi is the son of Olivia’s sister Aurora. As those who follow Culpo on Instagram know, it is not uncommon for Olivia to take to social media to gush about her nephew – and possibly to share an adorable baby picture or two.

“Fresh out of a nap and ready to cuddle,” the actress penned in the caption of the adorable selfie. “Could not be happier to see this bundle of joy and not be on a plane.”

While the photo has only been live on Olivia’s Instagram for less than an hour as of the writing of this article, it didn’t take long for her followers to give it some serious love and attention. The photo in question has acquired just shy of 50,000 likes as well as nearly 200 comments.

Most of the comments consist of her followers gushing over just how sweet the photo is. There are, however, a few individuals who were a little baffled by the baby in Culpo’s arms, questioning who he was. Olivia did tag her sister and use a hashtag featuring her nephew’s name at the end of the caption in order to assist those who were not in the know. Fans and followers who mind the model’s personal and family life a little more closely knew exactly who the bundle of joy was — and who he belonged to.

Culpo has been very attached to her nephew from the moment that she met him. The actress shared a video clip of herself meeting her nephew back in June. In the caption of the video, Olivia admitted that she was moved to tears the first time that she met her sister’s son. The actress could be seen becoming emotional in the video clip as she cuddled her new nephew.

A few months ago, Culpo also shared a photo to Instagram, showing herself and two of her sisters cuddling up to baby Remi. The actress described her nephew as “the most precious prince of all the land” in the caption of the photo.