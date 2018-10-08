Victoria’s Secret Model Martha Hunt Showcases Abs In Crop Top While Drinking Red Wine

Martha Hunt posted a new series of photos to Instagram, and she wore a casual yet chic outfit in light hues. The first picture shows her sitting on a chair with her feet up as she’s about to sip some red wine. She’s wearing some gold bracelets, and has bright red lipstick on.

The second photo shows off her outfit better, Hunt being pictured flaunting her abs in a white crop top complete with delicate details at the shoulders. The model paired the sporty top with some baggier khaki pants in a light tone.

A fan asked Martha where the pants are from, and she responded, revealing that they’re by Nili Lotan. Nili Lotan is an Israeli-American designer known for her “untrendy daywear,” as described by Vogue. Her designs are typically portrayed as ready-to-wear with an elegant touch. That’s not lost on the fashion publication, which described Lotan’s design in depth.

“Many of her Tribeca regulars likely have separate ‘vacation wardrobes,’ or they might even buy her breezy pieces specifically for their beach houses, with zero intention of bringing them back to the city.”

But Hunt also proved that the pants can still be glammed up a bit with some bold lipstick and a simple crop top.

The model recently spoke with an interviewer about what it’s really like backstage at the famous Victoria Secret runway shows, Hello detailed.

“Everyone is so excited and has worked so hard to get to that point. The energy truly is palpable…. There’s not another show where the models stand watching the monitor to see people walking [down the catwalk] and we’re all cheering each other on.”

And Martha would certainly know the difference between all of the catwalks. She has walked the thrust at many shows representing some of the world’s most luxurious labels.

In related news, people are getting excited about the upcoming Victoria’s Secret show. The brand is collaborating with Mary Katrantzou this year, according to Harper’s Bazaar. Mary has been called the “Queen of Prints,” so people can probably expect a lot of pizzaz and color during her section of the show.

Meanwhile, Martha’s latest Instagram post reveals her new hobby — which is making pottery. The model stepped out of her usual comfort zone of posting prepared selfies, instead sharing a snap of a throwing wheel.

That got some of her ceramic loving fans excited, as they shared that they too like pottery.