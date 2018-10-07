NFL News: Mason Crosby Talks Missing Five Kicks In Packers’ Eight-Point Loss Against The Lions

The Packers came behind a 24-0 deficit in the first half, and they were well on their way to a huge comeback victory.

It was a rough day for the Green Bay Packers, and a heartbreaking day for their fans, as the team looked like they were rallying for a huge comeback victory. On Sunday, the 2-2 Green Bay Packers lost 31-23 in a road game to the 2-3 Detroit Lions. The Lions were able to put up two touchdowns on the scoreboard in the first quarter. By halftime, Detroit led 24-0, and they looked well on their way to blowing out the Packers.

While Aaron Rodgers is still contending with a knee injury, he remains a formidable player — and the signal caller wasn’t going away that easily on Sunday. Rodgers threw for two touchdowns in the third quarter, and the Packers’ defense made sure that the Lions didn’t put up any points at all. In the last quarter of the game, Rodgers nailed one more touchdown, and the Lions only managed to find the end zone one more time.

For the game, the Green Bay quarterback completed 32 of his 52 pass attempts for 442 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Lance Kendricks logged a touchdown a piece in the air. On the defense side of the ball, Blake Martinez managed five tackles and two sacks, and the Green Bay defense did a great job overall of limiting the Lions in the second half.

This should have been a huge comeback victory for the Packers, but kicker Mason Crosby made just one of his five field goal attempts — and missed an extra point after a touchdown to boot. Of course, there is plenty of blame to pass around for the Packers loss as Aaron Rodgers had three lost fumbles, and the Green Bay offense was nonexistent in the first half. However, if Mason Crosby had made just three of those four field goal attempts, Green Bay would have walked away with a stunning win.

Crosby is a veteran kicker who is normally very reliable and consistent, though on Sunday, he missed field goal attempts from 41, 42, 38, and 56 yards. The game took place in the domed Ford Field, so weather was not one of the reasons the veteran missed the uprights. The one 41-yard field goal that Mason did manage to make came at the end of the game, with only seven seconds remaining. According to FOX Sports, as Yahoo Sports documented, the last time that an NFL kicker missed four field goals in a single game was in 2010 by the Dolphins’ Dan Carpenter.

MASON CROSBY OUT HERE PUTTING ON A LEGENDARY PERFORMANCE pic.twitter.com/tWbGy6Rtdy — Detroit Lions Memes (@LionsMemes) October 7, 2018

The Green Bay kicker went through a rough patch in the 2012 NFL season, but since then, he has made 134 of 158 attempts. With numbers like that, it’s not hard to see that such a weak performance is very out of form for the veteran player. After the heartbreaking Packers loss, Mason Crosby spoke on his five missed kicks, as the NFL website reported.

“I’ve done this a long time and I’ve never had a game like that. This is uncharted territory…. That type of game has never happened to me. I’m going to evaluate it and chalk it up to an anomaly in life.”

Crosby continued and said that he felt in rhythm in the NFL Week 5 game.

“Actually, honestly every attempt I felt like I was in a rhythm going through it. It’s one of those days it just wasn’t there. I’ve done this a long time and I’ve never had a day where it wasn’t there like that. We’ll look at it, we’ll get every facet of it and [move on].” https://twitter.com/FOXSports/status/1049043215372832769

Aaron Rodgers said that the Green Bay Packers still have a ton of faith in Mason Crosby, and that they must clean up the operation from the snap to the hold, and that Crosby has “got to make them.”