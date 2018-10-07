‘Venom’ Crushes October Box Office Record

'Venom' has dethroned 2013's 'Gravity' by a landslide.

Venom is having one heck of an October, as the Sony Marvel flick has completely blown away the opening weekend box office record for the fall month. Not only did the Tom Hardy film dominate October numbers, but it also trumped predictions for its weekend debut by $30 million. Box Office Mojo is reporting the movie brought in an estimated $80 million for the weekend.

A Star Is Born, which also debuted this weekend, saw great numbers with just over $41 million. Animated film Smallfoot landed at number three with a respectable $14.9 million.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, estimates for Venom‘s opening weekend were hovering around $50 to $65 million. Those estimates still would have put Venom at the top of the October opening charts, but the $80 million is setting the film up to be the frontrunner for years to come.

Venom has now topped Gravity ($55.7 million), The Martian ($54.3 million), Paranormal Activity 3 ($52.5 million), Jackass 3-D ($50.3 million), Taken 2 ($49.5 million), Scary Movie 3($48.1 million), Shark Tale ($47.6 million), High School Musical 3: Senior Year ($42 million), and A Star Is Born ($41.2 million) for biggest October weekend opener.

The only rival Venom may see later this month is Halloween, which is also estimated to have a great opening weekend when it debuts on October 19. Box Office Pro is tracking the film to make around $60 million which is highly likely given the hype surrounding the sequel and news of a reboot.

Venom‘s success should come as no surprise as fans have been talking up the Spider-Man spinoff flick for well over a year when Tom Hardy was revealed to be playing Eddie Brock. October is also not a month commonly associated with blockbusters, as those movies are normally reserved for major holiday weekends like Memorial Day and summer months.

As far as fall weekend openers go, Venom has landed at number two behind last year’s It which premiered in September. The Stephen King reboot earned a remarkable $123 million in its opening weekend which will likely stay at number one of years to come.

When it comes to all Marvel films, Venom couldn’t hold up to juggernauts like Avengers: Infinity War($257.6), Logan($88.4), or Spider-Man 2($88.1). The movie currently lands at number 27 among all Marvel movies opening weekends, no matter what studio distributes them

Not only did Venom rake in $80 million domestically this weekend, the film also dominated overseas with $125.2 million making its total an impressive $205 million.

Venom is currently in theaters everywhere. The film stars Tom Hardy, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Williams, and Jenny Slate.