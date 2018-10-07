Kavanaugh Accuser Julie Swetnick Says She Is ‘Disgusted And Appalled’ At How She Has Been Re-Victimized

'As a sexual assault victim, I am disgusted and appalled by the way that I have been re-victimized over the last two weeks after I had the courage to come forward,' Swetnick said in a statement.

Julie Swetnick, the third woman to accuse Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, said Sunday that she is “disgusted and appalled” at how she has been re-victimized, The Hill reports.

“As a sexual assault victim, I am disgusted and appalled by the way that I have been re-victimized over the last two weeks after I had the courage to come forward,” Swetnick said in a statement released by Michael Avenatti, her lawyer.

Avenatti published the statement in full on his official Twitter page.

In the statement, Swetnick alleges that ad hominem attacks directed at her included attacks from politicians and media pundits. She mentions NBC’s Chuck Todd, and Republican senators Kennedy and Coons.

“They claim my allegations were ‘not helpful to the process.’ This is outrageous and shows a lack of empathy for survivors.”

Swetnick added that she “literally placed [her] life in jeopardy” to come forward with her allegations against Brett Kavanaugh. She alleges that Kavanaugh organized gang rapes at house parties while in high school.

Swetnick’s comments are a nod at accusations that have been thrown at her from politicians and media figures alike. Many have questioned Michael Avenatti client’s credibility, and Avenatti’s good faith as well.

Reason‘s Robby Soave — who predicted that Kavanaugh would be confirmed — argued in an op-ed that Avenatti and Swetnick hurt the credibility of Christine Blasey Ford, the Kavnaugh accuser who had testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Similarly, the Washington Post suggested that Avenatti and Swetnick may have helped “doom” the case against Brett Kavanaugh. By the end of the confirmation battle, the Swetnick allegation became a key right-wing talking point, helping Republicans discredit other Kavanaugh accusers.

But according to Swetnick, this could not be further from the truth, since an investigation to determine the credibility of her allegations was never allowed.

Concluding her statement, Swetnick ripped into Maine Senator Susan Collins, who tipped the scales in favor of Brett Kavanaugh, citing Swetnick’s allegations as one of the reasons to do so. Swetnick called her actions “shameful.”

“Susan Collins does not deserve to represent women in the United States Senate,” Swetnick said.

Politico described Avenatti as an attorney “whose main qualification is making charges that get him more attention.”

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, a man known for making accurate predictions, called Avenatti “fearless,” going as far as saying that he sees the lawyer as a potential threat to Donald Trump in 2020, according to the Washington Post.

Much like Trump, Avenatti is a fighter and a populist.

“I think he’ll go through a lot of that field, if he decides to stick with it, like a scythe through grass,” Bannon said.