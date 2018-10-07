Video Reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Brutal Words To Conor McGregor As He Battered Him In UFC 229 Domination

As Khabib Nurmagomedov pounded a fallen Conor McGregor in their UFC 229 mega-fight he spoke three words to the former champ, and now those words have been revealed.

Following the frightening and chaotic brawl that broke out following UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s dominant victory over former belt-holder Conor McGregor — a brawl sparked by Nurmagomedov when he hurdled the octagon fence and attacked McGregor’s jiu-jitsu coach Dillon Danis just moments after forcing McGregor tap out with a rear naked choke, as Inquisitr reported — questions continued to surround the bizarre events that transpired at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The lead-up to the UFC 229 main event fight, termed the biggest in UFC history as The Las Vegas Review-Journal noted, was marked by open hostility between the fighters, largely instigated by McGregor. McGregor not only repeatedly insulted the UFC lightweight champ on a personal level, but in April physically attacked a bus carrying Nurmagomedov and several other UFC fighters outside of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Several occupants of the bus were injured when McGregor hurled a steel cargo dolly through one of the bus’s windows. That incident, and McGregor’s torrent of insults, Nurmagomedov said after the bout, caused him to lose his temper and to instigate the brawl on Saturday. But even during the fight itself, as Nurmagomedov — generally known by his given name, Khabib — viciously ground-and-pounded McGregor, he had some words for the Dublin, Ireland, native, according to The Mirror. Those words can be heard in the video below, that was posted to Twitter late Saturday.

As he battered McGregor, Khabib taunted his fallen opponent, saying, “Let’s talk now,” according to an analysis by Twitter users cite by the British site Joe.co.uk. The site noted that Khabib appeared to be responding to an earlier statement during promotion for the fight, in which McGregor said, “I am going to maul him and then let’s see who’s doing the talking, let’s see who’s having a conversation in there.”

After the fight and the ensuing brawl, UFC president Dana White said that he was “disappointed,” and was not concerned about how much revenue the fight brought into UFC coffers, according to CBS Sports.

“This is still one of the biggest moments of my career, and I should feel a lot better right now than I do,” White told CBS. “We should be celebrating right now. I don’t give a s*** how many pay-per-views we have done right now. I don’t care. I can tell you from the bottom of my heart it has been all I talked about all week, and now, I don’t give a s***.”

Despite his professed disappointment, however, White left open the possibility of a McGregor-Khabib rematch, according to MMA Junkie.

“We have to see what happens with the Nevada State Athletic Commission,” White told the site. “Not just the commission — there’s going to be fines and God knows what else. Can these guys get visas and get back in the country? And I mean Khabib. We’ll see how this thing plans out.”