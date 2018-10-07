Georgetown Professor Who Wished ‘Miserable Deaths’ And Castration On White Male Republicans Is On Leave

'We castrate their corpses and feed them to swine? Yes,' tweeted professor Carol Christine Fair.

Georgetown University professor Carol Christine Fair has been put on research leave amidst a growing uproar for tweeting that white male Republicans “deserve miserable deaths” and castration. Fair is an associate professor at Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service.

“Look at [this] chorus of entitled white men justifying a serial rapist’s arrogated entitlement,” Fair tweeted last week. “All of them deserve miserable deaths while feminists laugh as they take their last gasps. Bonus: we castrate their corpses and feed them to swine? Yes.”

Professor Fair — who has a history of making inflammatory anti-Trump, anti-male, and anti-Republican tweets — was temporarily suspended by Georgetown University amid calls for her firing.

Shortly afterward, the university backpedaled, and has since placed Carol Christine Fair on “research leave.”

Fair Was Suspended And Is Now On Leave

In a statement, Joel Hellman — dean of the School of Foreign Services — said that Fair will be traveling internationally for research, the College Fix reported.

“To prevent further disruption to her students and out of an abundance of caution for the security of our community, we have mutually agreed for Professor Fair to go on research leave effective immediately,” Hellman said. “Professor Fair will accelerate previously scheduled international research travel.”

Christine Fair caused outrage on Twitter with her violent rhetoric, which she made in response to the media circus surrounding Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings. Kavanaugh was confirmed as a Supreme Court Justice on October 6, Fox News reported.

Georgetown Professor C. Christine Fair tweeted over the weekend that “entitled white men” should have their corpses castrated and then fed to pigs. #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder pic.twitter.com/khAKh3B4Uu — Gene (Blue Checkmark Here) ✝️???????? (@Baloo5232) October 2, 2018

Georgetown University initially said that it supported Professor Fair, but then backtracked amid escalating backlash and criticism that her comments were misandrist and racist.

BREAKING: Georgetown University Professor Carol Christine Fair suspended from Twitter after tweeting that "entitled white men" "deserve miserable deaths while feminists laugh as the take their last gasps." pic.twitter.com/4Lt0if9pB7 — Al Boe – BREAKING NEWS (@AlBoeNEWS) October 2, 2018

Fair had repeatedly slammed “white male privilege” in angry online tirades before having drawn public attention with her latest tweet-storm.

Georgetown was barraged with outraged tweets and calls for Fair’s firing. The school insists that it condemns violence and “insensitive” rhetoric.

“We can and do strongly condemn the use of violent imagery, profanity, and insensitive labeling of individuals based on gender, ethnicity or political affiliation in any form of discourse,” Georgetown said.

Christine Fair: GOP Is A ‘F***ing Death Cult’

Shortly after Fair sent her incendiary tweet wishing death and castration on white men, her Twitter account was briefly suspended.

Her account was reinstated after Fair deleted her offensive tweets, but she doubled down on her provocative sentiments.

“My tweet, as I have explained, was an attempt to make YOU as UNCOMFORTABLE, as I am using the language of the abuse I receive by the hundreds,” she fumed.

Days before her Twitter rant, Christine Fair had trashed Brett Kavanaugh, calling him a “perjurer” and a “rapist.”

She also condemned the Republican Party as “filthy swine” and a “f—ing death cult.”