Aubrey O’Day Flaunts Her Curves In Daring Costume On Tour

It’s no secret that Aubrey O’Day — and her newly reunited Danity Kane bandmates Shannon Bex and Dawn Richard — have been on their The Universe Is Undefeated tour, and their fans have loved it. On tour, the “White Hot Lies” singer makes the most of her curves by flaunting them with daring costumes and sensual dance moves.

Recently, the singer took to Instagram to share a video of herself and Bex performing “You Got Me,” and the clip shows off the reality TV star’s rocking curves alongside her sexy moves and driving vocals. In her recent Instagram story of the same song, her followers catch a glimpse of O’Day’s backside revealing thong that she wears underneath of her flowy skirt. The costume reveals most of her famous behind — to much popular acclaim from her social media followers.

One fan commented, “My girls!!!!!!!!! Always bringing the fire [fire emoji]. Love you both. Xoxoxox Can’t wait for the album. I can’t wait to see y’all perform one day!”

O’Day’s followers also appreciate the fact that lately, the Dumblonde singer has taken to sharing videos in addition to pictures.

“I sooo love that you’re sharing more than just pictures! We get to see you rehearsing and performing!!! I miss seeing you on reality tv especially on MTV.”

Last week Inquisitr reported that the blonde bombshell stepped out as a brand spokesmodel for Fashion Nova. Since then, the group’s performances and videos have taken center stage on O’Day’s Instagram, which boasts 888,000 responsive followers.

In addition to her Danity Kane tour — which features music from DK3, Dumblonde, and Dawn Richard’s solo career — O’Day currently appears on WE tv’s Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars. According to a Hollywood Life report, O’Day exploded on Momma Dee after being accused of being insensitive to her now ex-boyfriend Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio. DelVecchio joins O’Day on the show this season.

The fight ensued after Dee got on O’Day’s case for ignoring DelVecchio. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast member accused the former Making The Band star of not paying attention to her own relationship. The singer wasn’t about to take the comment lightly, though. O’Day responded, “So, anyone that wants to tell me that I don’t give to my relationship can really like move the f**k on,” Aubrey said about Momma Dee. “You’re not letting me speak on the issue.”

The argument got nastier after that, and eventually, the former Celebrity Apprentice star yelled, “Oh, God I can’t f**king take it anymore,” after Dee’s husband Ernest Bryant decided to call the singer a “drama queen.”

The house argument ended up coming between O’Day and her former Jersey Shore star boyfriend too, and it was obviously another indication that their July 2017 breakup may not have been such a bad thing.