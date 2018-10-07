‘Avengers 4’ Title Theory: Mark Ruffalo’s ‘Tonight Show’ Spoiler Might Have Been Real

Mark Ruffalo and Jimmy Fallon joked about spoiling the 'Avengers 4' title, but was it real?

The Inquisitr recently reported that Mark Ruffalo trolled Avengers fans with a fake reveal of the next movie’s title. While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Mark and the late-night host played a joke on viewers by pretending to reveal the title of Avengers 4. The editors bleeped out Mark’s spoiler of the title, while also completely bleeping out the final battle scene which the actor then described.

What started out as a complete joke, has turned into something serious online among Avengers theorists. Most fans believed the skit with Jimmy was a joke, but some are thinking the reveal was legitimate. Some theorists studied Mark’s facial movements to figure out what he actually said. Sound editing was also used to fade out the beep to hear what exactly Mark said to Jimmy and those in the Tonight Show audience.

Twitter user Anton Volkov shared his sound editing on the social media platform and concluded that Mark revealed the title was The Last Avenger. Despite having a loud ringing in the background, Anton’s soundwaves clearly sounded out The Last Avenger in Mark’s voice.

Granted, just because Mark said The Last Avenger at the Tonight Show taping, it doesn’t mean that is the title of Avengers 4. The whole point of the skit between Jimmy and Mark was to make a joke at the actor’s inability to keep a secret, as he has spilled Marvel spoilers a time or two before. However, the title doesn’t sound too bad to Avengers fans, as it would fit the bill for what’s coming up for the last movie of Marvel Studios’ Phase 3.

This might not actually be the real #Avengers4 title BUT: put the audio from the Fallon/Ruffalo interview into Audition and tried removing the bleep using the spectrogram editor. THE LAST AVENGER is what was said. pic.twitter.com/vzx23sJBNO — Anton Volkov (@antovolk) October 7, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 directors Joe and Anthony Russo have confirmed that the title of the next film was not uttered in Infinity War. That ruled out the widely speculated title Avengers: Endgame, which many fans were swearing by since Infinity War debuted back in April. There is no mention of a “last Avenger” in Infinity War, thus making it a possibility.

The Russo brothers joked about the Tonight Show skit as well, telling Mark he was fired after the actor made the big (fake) reveal.

Uh-oh… @MarkRuffalo might have said too much about the next @Avengers movie pic.twitter.com/kf0iR4B7WA — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) October 6, 2018

There is no update from the directors or Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige regarding when the title will be revealed, but some are suggesting the title and the first trailer will come this November. The Infinity War trailer debuted last November with a premiere month of May (although it was later changed to April), so Avengers 4 should fall in line.

Avengers 4 hits theaters on May 3, 2019. The film stars Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey, Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Josh Brolin, Danai Gurira, Karen Gillan, Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner, and Brie Larson.